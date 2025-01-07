Blue state gov changes tune after vowing to fight Trump deportation efforts, now hopes he fixes border

Gov. Maura Healey, D-Mass., now hopes the Trump administration fixes the border crisis after previously vowing to fight against its immigration enforcement.

"In just the last two years of my administration … we did see an increase in numbers at the shelters because of Congress's failure to fix the border," Healey told Boston Public Radio Tuesday.

"I mean, that's what happened. We saw an increase in numbers. Donald Trump killed that bill a year ago … he ran on fixing the border. He has the opportunity now with the House and Senate and being in charge of the administration," the governor said. "I hope he does."

ICE NABS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED WITH SEX CRIMES IN BLUE CITY, AFTER RELEASE FROM JAIL

Healey was addressing concerns about a migrant who was allegedly caught on Thursday with at least $750,000 worth of drugs and an AR-15 rifle at a hotel that is being temporarily used as a shelter.

The suspect, Leonardo Andujar Sanchez, a native of the Dominican Republic, is facing firearm and drug trafficking charges while using the state's shelter system. The 28-year-old was found at a Quality Inn in Revere, Massachusetts, which currently serves as a shelter.

"I was as outraged as anybody," Healey told the hosts on Boston Public Radio.

On Monday, the governor put out a statement saying, "I’ve ordered an inspection of all shelter units, beginning with the Revere site, and a full review of our intake processes to determine any additional steps that we can take to prevent criminal activity in shelters."

Healey’s comments came after she vowed to obstruct President-elect Donald Trump's immigration enforcement plan shortly after the election.

Healey said on MSNBC in November that her state police would "absolutely not" be cooperating with the expected mass deportation effort by the incoming Trump administration and warned that she will use "every tool in the toolbox" to "protect our citizens."

"I do think it is important that we all recognize that there is going to be a lot of pressure on states and state officials. I can assure you we're going to work hard to deliver," she said at the time. "So I think the key here is that, you know, every tool in the tool box has got to be used to protect our citizens, to protect our residents and protect our states and to hold the line on democracy and the rule of law as a basic principle."

Healey's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tom Homan, President-elect Trump's "border czar," has warned state and local officials about obstructing the incoming administration's efforts to apprehend illegal immigrants.

"The president has been clear, out of the gate, we are going to focus on public safety threats and national security threats first," Homan said during an interview on Fox News . "If they don't want to help us, then get the hell out of the way, we're going to do it."

Massachusetts is one of a number of states that has been overwhelmed by the migrant surge coming from the southern border.

In 2023, Healey said of her state , migrants are "drawn here because we are and proudly have been a beacon to those in need."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.