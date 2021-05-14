‘In the Valley of Sin’: Pastor and wife reveal truth behind false allegations of child sex ring

Pastor Robert "Roby" Roberson and his wife Connie were put behind bars for false accusations of being the leaders of a child sex ring, known as "The Circle."

In the mid-90s, the Robersons were arrested and charged with raping their four-year-old daughter and then were ultimately acquitted in the Wenatchee, Washington "witch hunt." The couple called the allegations a total "nightmare."



The new Fox Nation series, "In the Valley of Sin" explores the small town involved in a fake child abuse scandal, as local authorities alleged that multiple children were raped in the bedrooms of their parents and at ritualized orgies on the altar of a church.

The non-ordained minister at East Wenatchee Pentecostal Church of God, told "Fox & Friends" Friday that he’s been a pastor for 35 years and he and his wife were very involved in the community.

Roberson said the Department of Social and Health Services and Child Protective Services placed children in his church because of his reputation working with the state and food bank in eastern Washington, until the pastor experienced a turn of "chaotic" events.

"All of a sudden here come a bunch of police cars pulling in. Cops coming over the back of the fence of the church," Roberson told co-host, Will Cain. "They come down and grab me as I was talking to my volunteer and literally handcuffed me. Dragged me to the ground and dragged me across the lot into a police car."

In all, 43 parents were arrested and dozens of children from Roberson’s congregation were put into foster care over the hoax.

"The reason why they call this a witch hunt was because it was so similar to what went on with Salem, Massachusetts," Connie Roberson told Cain. "Centuries ago, when these two girls said that they were witches. Well, this little girl said that we were child molesters."



