Andy Biggs on Biden impeachment articles: He has 'violated his oath of office'

A group of four Republican congressmen filed Articles of Impeachment against President Biden. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., argued on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that Biden "committed high crimes and misdemeanors" and violated his oath of office.

REP. BIGGS: The reality is, we don’t do things like this because we are going to win every time, we do them because it is the right thing to do. This president has endangered this country willfully violating his oath of office but also violated statutes and ignored statutes and instructed his team to do the same. Particularly on the border, or how he left Americans behind, or how they won’t give us information. What we have done this is a somber thing when you do an impeachment, we are not trying to debase it, Democrats were trying to debase impeachment, we are trying to do the right thing because President Biden actually has violated his oath of office, he has committed high crimes and misdemeanors, he's unfit to continue as president of the United States and that is what impeachment is designed to get to.

