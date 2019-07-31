Kevin McCarthy: Democrats 'want to have impeachment without saying the word'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said congressional Democrats have been hijacked by the radical left with regard to impeachment, and are hoping to bounce President Trump from office without having to use official terminology.

"They want to have impeachment without saying the word," he said on "Outnumbered Overtime" Wednesday. "Remember [Jerry] Nadler, he is now chairman of [the] Judiciary Committee. When he ran for that position, he gets elected by the Democratic conference.

"You know what he said his number one qualification for becoming chairman? That he would be the best during impeachment. This is something they wanted to do on the night of the election in 2016. And what else is driving this, is the Democratic Party itself. They are in a spiral. The socialist Democrats have taken over."

McCarthy also ran through possible scenarios of what would happen if House Democrats were able to corral the votes necessary to impeach Trump, and said the Senate is likely to reject the measure immediately on the merits. He also said the American public has no desire to see Trump impeached.

"They’ve got to get 218 votes on the floor to pass it out to go to the Senate. If it moves to the Senate, the Senate has to take it up. But they will reject it right away because there's no basis for it," he said.

"What’s interesting is, the only people craving impeachment are the Democrats in Congress. You look across the country, nobody’s talking about it because they’ve read the report. Anybody who watched Mueller’s testimony would want this thing ended. It’s been three years. But it’s this dislike of President Trump so much ... they can’t control themselves. They are emotionally acting instead of acting on facts."