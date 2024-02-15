Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Immigrant from Hong Kong becomes first non-US citizen appointed to San Francisco Election Commission

San Francisco voters removed the citizenship requirement for those seeking office on city boards, commissions and advisory bodies in 2020

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
Gavin Newsom admits he is cleaning San Francisco ahead of APEC: 'It's true' Video

Gavin Newsom admits he is cleaning San Francisco ahead of APEC: 'It's true'

The Rubin Report host Dave Rubin joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the timing of Gov. Newsom's cleanup and why he believes he is more concerned about the optics. 

A woman who doesn’t even have the ability to legally vote in the United States was sworn into San Francisco’s Elections Commission on Wednesday.

Northern California public news site KQED reported Thursday that Hong Kong immigrant Kelly Wong "is believed to be the first noncitizen appointed to the commission," after San Francisco passed a measure in 2020 removing the citizenship requirement to serve on city boards, commissions and advisory bodies.

Wong, an immigrant rights advocate who came to the U.S. from Hong Kong in 2019 to pursue a graduate degree, was sworn in at a ceremony in San Francisco City Hall.

POPULAR TIKTOK FOOD CRITIC CANCELS SAN FRANCISCO TOUR CITING UNSAFE CONDITIONS: ‘SHOCKING TO SAY THE LEAST'

San Francisco City Hall

Non-citizen Kelly Wong was sworn in to the San Francisco Elections Commission at City Hall on Wednesday. (China News Service / Contributor)

Board of Supervisors president Aaron Peskin conducted the ceremony while "dozens of people gathered to commemorate the occasion," the outlet reported. 

Wong was unanimously voted in the by San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors. She spoke to KQED about overcoming the doubt she had to achieve the position.

"There are always voices inside my head. Like, ‘You can’t do it. You’re not competent. You’re an immigrant. This is not your country.’ That’s not true. If I can do it, you can do it," she told the outlet. 

Peskin had high praise for Wong, especially her ability to engage and enfranchise people and help non-citizens become citizens. 

"I’m very impressed by her commitment to enfranchising people who rarely vote, to educating people about the voting process, and to bring in noncitizens and get them the tools they need as they become citizens," he said. 

In the interview with the outlet prior to her swearing in, Wong talked about the importance of getting immigrants, especially those who can’t speak English, informed about the voting process. 

SAN FRANCISCO'S PROPOSED REPARATIONS PLAN COULD COST CITY $100 BILLION: REPORT

Peskin at San Francisco City Hall

Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin swore Wong in on Wednesday. (Anadolu/Contributor)

"I’ve seen how language and cultural barriers prevent immigrants with limited English proficiency from fully exercising their right to vote," Wong said. "Is there a way to do voter outreach that is not just about translation but can touch on political education while maintaining neutrality and impartiality in elections?"

She mentioned her own struggles as a foreigner with navigating voting systems, allowing her to empathize with those she wants to help.

"Even though I’m fluent in English, I still encounter challenges in navigating a new system, let alone participating in political conversation and activities," she said. 

Wong commented how she discovered that "there isn’t an equivalent term for the word ‘reparations’ in Cantonese or Mandarin."

It’s funny all this is going on in San Francisco: Adam Corolla Video

One Cantonese-speaking Chinese immigrant in the city told the outlet through an interpreter, "Whenever I experience a language barrier or difficulties around access, I can come to Kelly for help."

The San Francisco Elections Commission did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 