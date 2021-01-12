Dave Grohl explains why he won't sing Nirvana songs, reveals he still dreams he's in the acclaimed rock band

Former Nirvana drummer and current Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, says he still dreams of playing with the band that propelled him to rock and roll fame.

Nirvana hit it big with rock anthems like "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and "Come as You Are" in the early 1990s. Unfortunately, the band's run ended in 1994 following the tragic suicide of its singer, Kurt Cobain.

Speaking in an interview with Classic Rock Magazine, the 51-year-old musician explained that he has fond memories of his time with Cobain and Nirvana. However, he does not attempt to relive those memories on stage with the Foo Fighters out of respect for his late friend.

"I wouldn’t feel comfortable singing a song that Kurt sang," he told the outlet.

Although Grohl says he would never perform Cobain’s songs solo, he has no problem playing drums on the tracks with former band members Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear as he originally did in the 1990s.

"I feel perfectly at home playing those songs on the drums. And I love playing them with Krist and Pat and another vocalist," he explained. "I still have dreams that we’re in Nirvana, that we’re still a band. I still dream there’s any empty arena waiting for us to play. But I don’t sit down at home and run through ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ by myself. It’s just a reminder that the person who is responsible for those beautiful songs is no longer with us. It’s bittersweet."

As People notes, "Smells Like Teen Spirit" was the first track off the band’s 1991 album "Nevermind" and is considered to this day to be one of the preeminent anthems of the grunge rock genre of the era. 2021 will mark the 30th anniversary of the track, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard charts.

Although he finds some of the memories of his time with the band to be "bittersweet," Grohl fondly remembered the early days of Nirvana, before they hit it big with mainstream and international success.

"When I first joined the band it was so much fun. I lived on the couch in Kurt’s living room, we rehearsed in a barn, we set up our gear and played those songs and people bounced around and got hot and sweaty," he said. "I really loved the connection and the appreciation that Nirvana’s audience had with the band."

While the rocker has his qualms about singing Nirvana songs, he’s forged a career for himself with the Foo Fighters, who will release their 10th studio album, "Medicine At Midnight," next month.