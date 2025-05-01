Ilhan Omar snaps at conservative reporter to 'f--- off' for asking questions outside Capitol

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., used some R-rated language to brush off a reporter on Thursday.

The lawmaker told Daily Caller News Foundation reporter Myles Morell to "F--- off" after he asked her a question about fellow Democratic Party figures traveling to El Salvador to defend illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to the country by the Trump administration.

"Today I tried to ask @Ilhan a question on behalf of The @DailyCaller News Foundation and she told me to "F**k off" twice," Morell shared in an X post that also included video of the tense exchange.

"Do you think more of your Democratic colleagues should be traveling to El Salvador to advocate on behalf of Abrego Garcia?" Morell asked as Omar and an entourage walked outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

As she continued walking, Omar replied, "I think you should f--- off."

Caught off guard, Morell asked, "I’m sorry, what?" The far-left lawmaker repeated herself, "You should f--- off."

The journalist asked her to clarify once more. "Who should?" he asked. She shot back, "You."

"Why me?" Morell asked as the group walked away. One of Omar’s staffers approached the reporter and handed him a card, saying, "We’re not taking any questions right now, but here you go."

Omar later responded to the clip being shared on X, stating, "I said what I said. You and all your miserable trolls can f--- off."

Morell said Thursday he found Omar's conduct unprofessional and rude, noting he was asking other Democrats the same question. The Daily Caller is a right-leaning publication.

Despite the hostility she showed to Morell, Omar has taken a public stance against people who attempt to intimidate and silence the press.

In a 2020 statement advocating for press freedom in Somalia — her country of origin — Omar stated, "In my work as a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and as a Member of Congress, protecting the right to press freedom has been absolutely central to my policies and beliefs."

She continued, "Whether it is demanding accountability for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, advocating for the release of imprisoned journalists, or insisting on the right of the press to cover domestic issues without intimidation here at home, I make no exceptions in my view that a free press is fundamental to an open, democratic society."

Omar did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for additional comment.