Gowdy rips Ilhan Omar blaming police for crippling crime surge as ‘mindless hypocrisy’

Fox News host Trey Gowdy joined the chorus of critics tearing into Rep. Ilhan Omar , D-Minn., after she blamed police for the recent rise in crime in her district, accusing the city's "dysfunctional" police department of not fulfilling their oath of office.

Omar upped her anti-police rhetoric during a town hall last week when she blamed the surging "lawlessness" in Minneapolis on the fact that "the police have chosen to not fulfill their oath of office and to provide the public safety they are owed to the citizens they serve."

Gowdy, on his show Sunday, fired back at the radical ‘Squad’ member for what he called "mindless hypocrisy" based on the "utter illogic" with which she structures her arguments.

ILHAN OMAR BLAMES MINNEAPOLIS POLICE FOR RISE IN VIOLENT CRIME

"The police are apparently to blame for the murder, rape and carjacking," an outraged Gowdy told "Sunday Night in America" viewers. "Don’t blame the perpetrator, don’t blame the person actually committing the crime, blame the police.

"In her world," he continued, "there is no personal responsibility. Nothing is ever anyone’s fault unless you are rich or a cop, or Jewish. Those are the real bad guys."

"In South Carolina, the people who repeatedly start fires, are called arsonists," the host said. "In Minnesota, they are called members of Congress."

The host doubled down further, scolding mainstream media outlets for allowing the congresswoman to go unchecked as she brazenly tried to put the responsibility of crime on the very "people who risk their lives to prevent and solve them."

"The media just ignores the duplicity. When Republicans say stupid things, the media is quick to report on that – and we should all be quick to condemn irresponsible and inaccurate remarks regardless of who makes them," Gowdy acknowledged. "But you will not see media hold her to account because they never do."

Gowdy pointed to skyrocketing homicide rates in her district, which has increased by 17% in the last year while setting records for murders.

"Freedom is great," he said, "but only works if there’s a corresponding responsibility. The two cannot be separated."