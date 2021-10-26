Gutfeld: Ilhan Omar called the police 'dysfunctional,' but none of them married their brother

The hosts of ‘The Five' rebuked Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Tuesday for blaming the rise in crime in Minneapolis on a "dysfunctional" police department and for "not fulfill[ing] their oath of office."

"The police have chosen to not fulfill their oath of office and to provide the public safety they are owed to the citizens they serve," she said. "The Minneapolis Police Department is the most dysfunctional police department in our state and probably in the country."

ILHAN OMAR BLAMES 'DYSFUNCTIONAL' POLICE FOR MINNEAPOLIS VIOLENT CRIME SPIKE

"She called the police dysfunctional, but as far as I can tell, none of them married their brother," "The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld quipped. "She's exactly the kind of leftist that you would design in a lab to subvert the American system. And the Democrats look like they're helpless bystanders shouting, ‘You go, girl!’"

"Maybe the cops can't do their job because [arsonists] burned down the precinct," co-host Geraldo Rivera added.

"Other than her hating the police and all Jewish people, she clearly has a real hatred of…her constituents…because she's made their homes and their communities less safe through her demonization of the cops," co-host Dagen McDowell said.

Co-host Jesse Watters explained that Omar "paints her entire constituency as victims" to solicit donations and votes not to lift up her constituents, but ultimately to empower and enrichen herself.

"That's how she plays into white guilt," he said.

Gutfeld cited skyrocketing homicide rates and casual looting in "burnt out cities," saying that "Minneapolis is dead and they killed it."

Co-host Dana Perino explained that Democrats will find it "very difficult" to distance themselves from rising crime rates in the 2022 midterms. She also noted that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., "is way too quiet" because she's "holding her powder dry" in an effort to pass the Build Back Better social spending bill as Democrats lose patience with President Biden.