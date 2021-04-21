Idaho news anchor becomes an instant celebrity after station incidentally tweets his bio

A Boise news anchor became an instant celebrity Tuesday after his station accidentally tweeted his biography page in their feed otherwise reserved for breaking news, sparking a flurry of quippy responses on Twitter.

Following the tweet, Mark Johnson, a news anchor at the Gem State's capital city's NBC affiliate KTVB, expanded his reach far beyond the Mountain West.

The tweet caught the eye of Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little, other Idaho figures as well as national brands like Fort Washington, Pa.-based Splenda.

Little appeared to compose a faux campaign statement, writing: "As your Governor, my goal is to make Idaho a place for Mark Johnson to choose to live, and for the Mark Johnsons who have left to choose to return."

Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, retweeted the bio tweet, writing "Mark Johnson indeed."

Johnson called the debacle "pretty hilarious" and predicted that his teenage daughters may have had a hand in the tweet.

"All I can say is that I WILL get them back for this! (But probably not)," he wrote.

Apparently, Johnson's daughters were not involved. KTVB producer Celina Van Hyning later tweeted that she had updated Johnson's biography on the station's webpage and tweeted out the link.

"I accidentally tweeted ‘Mark Johnson’ and now Idaho Twitter thinks I’m a hero," she wrote in her Twitter profile.

Cleveland, Ohio's local ABC affiliate WEWS disagreed, tweeting that their meteorologist Mark Johnson is the "most" Mark Johnson.