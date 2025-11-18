ICE arrests Uzbek terror suspect working as truck driver as Homan blames Biden admin's lack of vetting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wanted terror suspect from Uzbekistan entered the United States and secured a commercial driver’s license. Now, White House border czar Tom Homan is revealing how he believes many criminal migrants entered the country under the Biden administration.

"The Biden administration was lying to the American people, and they said everybody they released in the country was properly vetted. They weren't," Homan warned on "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday.

Akhror Bozorov was wanted in Uzbekistan for belonging to a terrorist organization, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for him in 2022, accusing him of being a member of a terrorist group, distributing propaganda, and calling for jihad online.

Bozorov was arrested Nov. 9 in Kansas while working as a commercial truck driver. His license was issued in January 2024 in Pennsylvania.

"This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should not be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Homan said many migrants who entered the U.S. illegally during the Biden administration were not properly vetted, including Bozorov. He blames the administration’s policy of releasing migrants without proper documentation.

"We don't know who all the terrorists are. That's why they should have detained him as required by federal law. Federal law says if you enter the country illegally without proper documentation, you shall be detained," said Homan.

"Not maybe, not think about, not released into the NGO. You shall be detained and that's what President Trump's doing."

Both Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have taken aim at sanctuary states for allegedly allowing illegal immigrants to obtain commercial driver’s licenses.

The DHS crackdown on illegal immigrant truck drivers follows a series of high-profile traffic incidents. An Oct. 21 crash along a Southern California freeway triggered a multi-car pileup that killed three people. 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, an illegal immigrant truck driver, has been charged in connection to the crash.