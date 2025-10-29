Erika Kirk doubles down to fight for Charlie's legacy: ‘I’m not afraid’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, spoke with Fox News host Jesse Watters on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Wednesday, minutes before taking the stage at University of Mississippi, saying she "feels" the presence of her late husband.

"He's up in heaven orchestrating and sitting and strategizing, and I can just feel it," she told Fox News.

Kirk was joined by Vice President JD Vance at the University of Mississippi stop of the "This Is the Turning Point Tour." The free event in Oxford, Miss. marked Erika Kirk’s first appearance on TPUSA’s national college tour following her husband’s death.

When asked what she hopes to carry forward for Charlie’s legacy, she responded, "All of his wildest dreams for this organization and more. He left me a blueprint in all of his journals… He shared everything with me; his vision, his dreams."

The mother of two shared a personal story about how the song "God Bless the USA" holds special meaning for her children.

"This song is so sweet because my daughter sings this every night," she explained. "She's watching, and I know that she's going to be singing along to this. So I'm hoping they're taking a video of this because she sings this to my son. It's his lullaby at night with Jesus loves me. And so, little God winks. That's how I know Charlie's here, of all songs to sing."

The 36-year-old was named Turning Point USA CEO just days after her husband’s killing, taking over for Charlie, who founded the conservative activist company in 2012.

She reaffirmed her mission to fight for Charlie’s legacy.

"All I want is to be able to make sure we honor Charlie, we keep fighting the good fight, and we do it in such a bold and powerful way," she said. "We're not afraid. I’m not afraid."

Kirk’s full interview — including an inside look at Turning Point USA’s Arizona headquarters — airs Wednesday, November 5 on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

It marks her first sit-down since her husband’s assassination seven weeks ago.