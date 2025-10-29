Expand / Collapse search
Erika Kirk doubles down to fight for Charlie's legacy: ‘I’m not afraid’

'All I want is to be able to make sure we honor Charlie'

Nora Moriarty By Nora Moriarty Fox News
Erika Kirk honors her late husband: Keep fighting the good fight Video

Erika Kirk honors her late husband: Keep fighting the good fight

Erika Kirk remembers the life and legacy of her late husband Charlie Kirk on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, spoke with Fox News host Jesse Watters on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Wednesday, minutes before taking the stage at University of Mississippi, saying she "feels" the presence of her late husband.

"He's up in heaven orchestrating and sitting and strategizing, and I can just feel it," she told Fox News.

Kirk was joined by Vice President JD Vance at the University of Mississippi stop of the "This Is the Turning Point Tour." The free event in Oxford, Miss. marked Erika Kirk’s first appearance on TPUSA’s national college tour following her husband’s death.

MASSIVE CROWDS LINE UP IN THE RAIN AT OLE MISS FOR TURNING POINT USA EVENT WITH VP VANCE, ERIKA KIRK

vance and erika kirk at ole miss event

Vice President JD Vance greets Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, during a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi. (JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

When asked what she hopes to carry forward for Charlie’s legacy, she responded, "All of his wildest dreams for this organization and more. He left me a blueprint in all of his journals… He shared everything with me; his vision, his dreams."

The mother of two shared a personal story about how the song "God Bless the USA" holds special meaning for her children.

JD VANCE REVEALS WHY CHRISTIAN VALUES ARE KEY TO AMERICA’S FUTURE DURING TPUSA TRIBUTE TO CHARLIE KIRK

"This song is so sweet because my daughter sings this every night," she explained. "She's watching, and I know that she's going to be singing along to this. So I'm hoping they're taking a video of this because she sings this to my son. It's his lullaby at night with Jesus loves me. And so, little God winks. That's how I know Charlie's here, of all songs to sing."

erika kirk speaks to jesse watters backstage at university of mississipi

Erika Kirk talks backstage with Fox News host Jesse Watters minutes before taking the stage at University of Mississippi for 'This Is the Turning Point Tour.' (Fox News)

The 36-year-old was named Turning Point USA CEO just days after her husband’s killing, taking over for Charlie, who founded the conservative activist company in 2012. 

She reaffirmed her mission to fight for Charlie’s legacy.

"All I want is to be able to make sure we honor Charlie, we keep fighting the good fight, and we do it in such a bold and powerful way," she said. "We're not afraid. I’m not afraid."

Jesse Watters and Erika Kirk

Jesse Watters speaks during "Jesse Watters Primetime" on July 15, 2025 at Fox News Channel Studios on July 15, 2025 in New York City.  Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, speaks at the public memorial service for Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025.   (John Lamparski/Getty Images; PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Kirk’s full interview — including an inside look at Turning Point USA’s Arizona headquarters — airs Wednesday, November 5 on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

It marks her first sit-down since her husband’s assassination seven weeks ago.

Nora Moriarty is a Production Assistant at FOX News.

