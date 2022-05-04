Hunter Biden's laptop shop former owner details 'collateral damage' of alleged smear campaign against him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Paul Mac Isaac, the former owner of the shop that serviced Hunter Biden’s laptop, told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday how his life and business were upended as a result of the scandal surrounding the president's son.

MAC ISAAC: I'm taking them to court. … The collusion that took place … in mid-October of 2020 just astonished me when it happened. And … I couldn't believe it. It was just a unilateral decision to all call this "Russian disinformation" without even deciding if there was going to be any collateral damage, which there was.

…

Initially, people just assumed that I was a hacker or a thief, mainly because of Twitter labeling the material from the laptop being hacked and then banning the subject matter completely. But after 51 intelligence pillars of the intelligence community decided to call me a Russian disinformation campaign – and Adam Schiff went on CNN to follow that up, to express those concerns with the rest of the nation – t was pretty much from that point on, I was labeled a stooge of Putin, and Putin thanks me for his service.

