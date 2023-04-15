Hunter Biden’s involvement in Ireland trip is a 'sad part of our American history': Rep. James Comer

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday morning and commented on President Biden's trip to Ireland with his son, Hunter playing a role in the visit The House Oversight Committee Chairman slammed the inclusion of Hunter amid investigations as a "sad part of our American history."

HUNTER BIDEN FIRM SOUGHT IRISH GOVERNMENT INVESTMENTS WHILE BIDEN WAS VP, RAISING QUESTIONS ABOUT IRELAND TRIP

REP. JAMES COMER: … The business plan for all practical purposes is the Biden family takes money from our adversaries around the world for doing things that we haven't yet determined. Now, there is no business, but with respect to seeing Hunter Biden on Air Force One, seeing Hunter Biden lead the president, the United States around, that's a sad part of our American history right there, because just from looking at these bank violations that I'm going to talk more about next week when we return to Washington. Various banks in the banks own words, this is how they would describe Hunter Biden, who is leading our president, United States, around on the international stage this past week. They suspect him of laundering money. They suspect him of being an unregistered foreign agent.

They respect him of taking money from countries that we have sanctions on. They suspect him of doing business with an agency under investigation for human trafficking. They suspect him of owing a significant amount of taxes. This is not my word. This. These are the words of the banks where the Biden family was doing business. And this is the guy that's leading our person, the United States, around on the international stage. That is a sad part of our American history right there.

… This story is not going away. It gets worse every day. Every time we find a new bank account, a new hidden LLC. Then that opens up another Pandora's box and it leads to more bank records and a more LLC and a more direct deposits from our adversaries around the world. So this is something that is going to be very hard to explain for Joe Biden.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE SUBPOENAS BANKS, BIDEN FAMILY ASSOCIATES IN PROBE OF FINANCES

… We have to shine a light on all the wrongdoing that this family's doing, and I hope that next week we're able to give a report to the American people of what all we have found from looking at these bank violations that we've had access to in the Treasury Cabinet for the last two weeks.