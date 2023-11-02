Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden sounds off on 'political weaponization' of his addiction: 'All out annihilation of my reputation'

The president's son also suggested the charges against him in Delaware were too harsh

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Hunter Biden called out a "political weaponization" of his addiction on Thursday in an op-ed for USA Today and argued that his mistakes have become "fodder for a vile and sustained disinformation campaign" against President Biden.

As Biden reflected on his troubles with addiction, he said his situation was different because he is the president's son.

"My struggles and my mistakes have been fodder for a vile and sustained disinformation campaign against him, and an all-out annihilation of my reputation through high-pitched but fruitless congressional investigations and, more recently, criminal charges for possessing an unloaded gun for 11 days five years ago – charges that appear to be the first-ever of their kind brought in the history of Delaware," he wrote.

Biden pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges in a Delaware District Court in October.

Hunter Biden and Joe Biden

Hunter Biden criticized the "political weaponization" of his addition in an op-ed for USA Today on Thursday.  (Left: Photographer: Julia Nikhinson/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Circle: (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images))

JOE BIDEN MET WITH AT LEAST 14 OF HUNTER'S BUSINESS ASSOCIATES WHILE VICE PRESIDENT

Biden was charged with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. 

"The weaponization of my addiction by partisan and craven factions represents a real threat to those desperate to get sober but are afraid of what may await them if they do," Biden wrote.

Biden criticized media coverage of his past and suggested it was part of a "demonization of addiction."

The president's son argued that he was being used as an "avatar" and that it had "devastating consequences" for the millions struggling with addiction.

Hunter Biden White House

Hunter Biden looks on during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. April 18, 2022. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

HUNTER BIDEN SUES FORMER WH AIDE FOR ALTERING, PUBLISHING ‘PORNOGRAPHIC’ PHOTOS FROM THE LAPTOP HE DENIES IS HIS

"My addiction shouldn’t permit the likes of Rudy Giuliani or a former Peter Navarro aide to debase and dehumanize me for their own gains," he wrote.

Biden filed a lawsuit against Giuliani in September, alleging that the former Trump lawyer violated his privacy rights by illegally disseminating content from his laptop.

"It is already a near-impossible decision for addicts to get sober, and the avalanche of negativity and assault of my personal privacy may only make it harder for those considering it," he wrote. 

President Biden, Hunter Biden and family

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden holding Beau Biden and Naomi Biden watch fireworks on the South Lawn of the White House on July 04, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Biden said there needed to be a change around the "stigma" of addiction. 

"The effort of recovery is something that should be celebrated, and I hope that despite my role as the punchline and punching bag for some, others will also make the effort I have made, one day at a time, and get honest with themselves and the people who love and rely upon them," he continued.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.