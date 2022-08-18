Hugh Hewitt: Burden is on DOJ to prove this isn't a 'crusade to get Trump'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Syndicated radio host Hugh Hewitt said the ball is in the Department of Justice's court, as it needs to prove the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago wasn't a fishing expedition.

HUGH HEWITT: The judge can’t move fast enough, Bret, to unseal this in my view. He may have to redact a name if they have a confidential informant inside of Mar-a-Lago. But there is a seven-year pattern of practice of abuse of Trump and his team by the FBI senior careerists and DOJ people from the Steele dossier through the Carter Page FISA warrant through Bruce Ohr and Peter Strzok and Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe and you name it James Comey.

The burden is on the government to prove this is not just a continuation of what has been a seven-year-long crusade to get Trump. Now with the former Vice President Pence saying that is not 99% of the bureau, they are doing good work, they are on the front lines. People should be proud that they are at that and appreciative of them. But this senior membership of this agency has been targeting Trump for years. They have got the documents they went in for. I see no reason not to release this affidavit except if they have confidential informants in it.

