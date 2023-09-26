Howard Stern reveals he's 'back on good terms' with Bill Maher after calling the HBO host 'sexist'

Satellite radio host Howard Stern told his audience that his beef with comedian and talk show host Bill Maher ended after the pair recently spoke over the phone.

On Monday, Stern told his fans that he spoke with Maher over the weekend, during which Stern related his "shock" at Maher’s comments about his marriage.

"I spoke to him over the weekend and I told him about my shock at this commentary, and he was apologetic," Stern said. "We talked for a while, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. I said, OK, listen, we’ll move on. So that was that. I’m not going to go into the details of the conversation, but I was pretty blunt. He seemed to get it, and he was gracious."

"I said to him basically at the end of the conversation, ‘I think what you do on HBO is so important.’ It was like the Writers Guild. We reached a tentative agreement," Stern said. "So we’re back on good terms."

On "The Howard Stern Show," the host previously called Maher’s comments about his relationship with his wife "nutty" and "sexist," saying that Maher "ought to shut his mouth."

Stern had also said that he believed the two weren't friends anymore in light of Maher’s comments.

Maher allegedly insulted the way that Stern has supposedly talked about his second wife, Beth Stern, to whom the radio shock jock has been married since 2008. Maher suggested that the way Stern shows affection to his current wife must make his first wife feel uncomfortable.

Maher asked, "How does this gushing about the second wife — how does that make the first wife feel? Could we just not gush about the person while the other person can still hear it?"

Maher and Stern did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

