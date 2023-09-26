Expand / Collapse search
Howard Stern reveals he's 'back on good terms' with Bill Maher after calling the HBO host 'sexist'

Stern said Maher was 'gracious' after saying last week they were no longer friends

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Satellite radio host Howard Stern told his audience that his beef with comedian and talk show host Bill Maher ended after the pair recently spoke over the phone. 

On Monday, Stern told his fans that he spoke with Maher over the weekend, during which Stern related his "shock" at Maher’s comments about his marriage. 

"I spoke to him over the weekend and I told him about my shock at this commentary, and he was apologetic," Stern said. "We talked for a while, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. I said, OK, listen, we’ll move on. So that was that. I’m not going to go into the details of the conversation, but I was pretty blunt. He seemed to get it, and he was gracious."

HOWARD STERN DECLARES HE'S 'NO LONGER FRIENDS' WITH BILL MAHER: 'OUGHT TO SHUT HIS MOUTH'

Howard Stern and Bill Maher

Satellite radio host Howard Stern told his audience that his beef with comedian and show host Bill Maher ended after the pair spoke. (Getty Images | Screenshot/HBO)

"I said to him basically at the end of the conversation, ‘I think what you do on HBO is so important.’ It was like the Writers Guild. We reached a tentative agreement," Stern said. "So we’re back on good terms."

On "The Howard Stern Show," the host previously called Maher’s comments about his relationship with his wife "nutty" and "sexist," saying that Maher "ought to shut his mouth."

Stern had also said that he believed the two weren't friends anymore in light of Maher’s comments.

HOWARD STERN ‘DUMBFOUNDED’ BY KID ROCK'S BUD LIGHT PROTEST: ‘WHY ARE YOU SO UPSET OVER THIS?’

Howard Stern and his wife Beth Stern

On "The Howard Stern Show," the host previously called Maher’s comments about his relationship with his wife "nutty" and "sexist" and said Maher "ought to shut his mouth." (Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Maher allegedly insulted the way that Stern has supposedly talked about his second wife, Beth Stern, to whom the radio shock jock has been married since 2008. Maher suggested that the way Stern shows affection to his current wife must make his first wife feel uncomfortable.

Maher asked, "How does this gushing about the second wife — how does that make the first wife feel? Could we just not gush about the person while the other person can still hear it?"

Maher and Stern did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News’ Gabriel Hays contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.