Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Howard Stern 'dumbfounded' over Kid Rock's Bud Light protest: 'Why are you so upset about this?'

Budweiser received backlash for its paid partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
close
Bud Light fields anti-woke backlash as Nike pays trans influencer to sell sports bras Video

Bud Light fields anti-woke backlash as Nike pays trans influencer to sell sports bras

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas and Yale Law student Jeremy Hunt sound off on ‘One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.’

SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern on Monday slammed singers Kid Rock and Travis Tritt after they came out forcefully against Budweiser's campaign with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Last week beer maker Anheuser-Busch faced anti-woke backlash from consumers and critics upset at the company's partnership with Mulvaney. The company sent a pack of Bud Light cans celebrating Mulvaney's "full year of girlhood" to the influencer to promote on social media.

Rock responded to the gesture by using Bud Light cans as target practice while declaring, "F--- Bud Light and f--- Anheuser-Busch!"Country singer Travis Tritt also announced on Twitter that he would be removing Anheuser-Busch products from his tour hospitality rider.

Singer Kid Rock and radio star Howard Stern. (Kid Rock image by: Michael Hickey/Getty Images. Howard Stern image by: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.)

Singer Kid Rock and radio star Howard Stern. (Kid Rock image by: Michael Hickey/Getty Images. Howard Stern image by: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.)

KID ROCK SHOOTS UP BUD LIGHT CANS WITH RIFLE TO PROTEST DYLAN MULVANEY PARTNERSHIP: ‘F--- BUD LIGHT’

Stern was flabbergasted by the reactions, saying he wasn't bothered by companies that wanted to promote a  transgender spokesperson.

"I thought there must be a piece of this story that I’m missing," Stern said on his show Monday. "I’m not bothered by gay people or transsexual people. They don’t impact my life, they don’t hurt my life. I love when people are in love. You wanna be a woman? Be a woman. You wanna be a dude, be a dude. Be whatever you f—ing want. As long as you ain’t hurting anybody, I’m on your team," he vented.

Stern revealed he wanted to hear directly from Kid Rock why he was upset by the partnership.

"I wish I could call Kid Rock and have him come on the show and just tell me ‘Why are you so upset about this? How is it hurtful?’ I don’t know why he got so upset," the radio host said. 

Howard Stern claimed that Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., won't win election for House Majority Leader.

Howard Stern claimed that Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., won't win election for House Majority Leader. (Reuters)

PETE BUTTIGIEG'S HUSBAND ASKS BUD LIGHT BOYCOTTERS IF THEY PLAN TO PROTEST WATER AFTER TRANS CONTROVERSY

Stern didn't understand why Rock would bother caring about the company's activism when he was so successful.

"Kid Rock, I know him. He’s got a great life. He transitioned from some kid in Michigan to a rock superstar! I’m really dumbfounded by why someone would care so much that they would blow up a can of Bud Light and say, ‘F*** Anheuser-Busch.’ I don’t get it."

After reading Tritt's comments, Stern said he would like to interview him as well.

"I’m coming from a place of, ‘Why you care so much?'" he reacted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP