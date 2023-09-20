Howard Stern hits back at critics calling him 'woke,' says he takes it as a compliment

Radio host Howard Stern hit back at critics who called him "woke" during his show on Monday and said he took it as a "compliment" because he's "not for stupidity."

Stern mentioned a clip of a fan on YouTube who said he was a big fan of the "Howard Stern Show," but said he wasn't good anymore because he is "woke."

"By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I’m woke. I’ll tell you how I feel about it. To me the opposite of woke, is being asleep. And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude, call me woke as you f------ want," Stern said.

Stern celebrated getting his latest COVID-19 vaccine at CVS on Friday.

HOWARD STERN ‘DUMBFOUNDED’ BY KID ROCK'S BUD LIGHT PROTEST: ‘WHY ARE YOU SO UPSET OVER THIS?’

"I’m not for stupidity, you know. I ran out, Friday morning. I was over at CVS. Thank you, CVS. I went over there 9 a.m. and got myself that new vaccine for Covid. Fu----- science. This fu---- country is so great," Stern celebrated.

He said he had to pay for the vaccine but noted he wanted it, adding, "God Bless the United States."

"I am woke, motherf-----, and I love it. I want to be awake. I want to read legitimate news sources. Here’s how woke I am: I believe the election was not rigged," Stern said of the 2020 presidential election. "I am woke. I think that’s a compliment."

Stern said in early September that his fear of a new COVID strain caused some fights with his wife.

HOWARD STERN'S MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS SINCE PIVOT FROM SHOCK JOCK TO LIBERAL MOUTHPIECE

"I’m going crazy with this. My wife yelled at me last night. We got into a fight," he said, noting his fear of catching the virus.

He added, "You know how paranoid I am about getting COVID. I haven’t gotten it, and I’m pretty safe, and I really don’t want to get it."

He also explained how the argument with his wife went over his COVID concerns.

"She goes, ‘That’s what you do. Every time I say I’m going to do something, you bring up COVID,'" he said, explaining the argument.

He said he responded, "I’m just telling you, I’m scared," and asked, "Am I wrong?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Gabriel Hayes contributed to this report.