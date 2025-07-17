How to turn eggshells and vinegar into millions of online followers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During the coronavirus lockdowns, a filmmaker felt a strong need to stay creative — leading to the start of the hit viral account "Creative Explained."

Armen Adamjan joined Fox News Digital to talk about how his passion for growing things and DIY projects aimed at improving cleaning and reducing waste turned him into a viral sensation known as "creative_explained" across social media.

"I do life hacks, tips and tricks to show people how to simplify things in life," said Adamjan, who has nearly 10 million Instagram followers, in addition to 7 million on TikTok and another 4 million on YouTube.

His inspiration came during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, when he began using his 12 years of experience as a filmmaker to create social media videos.

"I was losing my mind just like everybody else, but I needed to create videos," he said. "I was also growing at my parents' house because I was stuck there. I did, you know, I grow some basic stuff like everybody, but I remember I was cutting into a green onion and I just thought, hey, do people even know that you can take the roots of this green onion? They usually throw it away."

"If you just plant it in a pot with soil or just a glass of water, it'll just start to regrow. And I just thought like, hey, let me just post that on TikTok at the time. And yeah, I posted it. Next day, I got like 117,000 views. And then I was like, that's it. I'm onto something here."

From this, Adamjan continued to show hacks on social media.

"The whole journey was pretty much like me the first time, these things, these hacks. And when I discovered these hacks, naturally, I got excited. Naturally anybody would get excited if they see something working, right?"

Adamjan said that the excitement the viewer sees in his videos is an accurate representation of how he feels about making a new discovery.

Adamjan also shared that his videos are loved by all ages: "You got a grandma sharing something with a grandkid and a little kid sharing it with a parent."

"The comments are all pretty much thanking me for showing them the knowledge and also a big part of it is how parents are very thankful for their kids are getting involved with these things, these little experiments and gardening and do-it-yourself project that I show," Adamjan said.

"I would just look at a problem and try to figure out a solution and then explain very simply, creatively. Creative Explained."

Adamjan hopes his videos provide more positivity to social media.

"There's creators that feel obligated to say something about something that's happening around the world," he said. "But I feel like if you're doing say like a specific niche, like say cooking videos and just do the cooking videos, if you are doing hacks like me, then just do the hacks. Don't feed into people's negativity and the world's negativity. I think people just staying consistent with what they do and what they love is good enough… I just focus on what I can control and that's my content."

