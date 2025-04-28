How DIY dad Mason Smith of 'Dad Social' is making a difference one project at a time

Oregon dad Mason Smith wants to make the internet a better place, one do-it-yourself project at a time.

Known as "Dad Social" to his 12+ million combined social media followers, the father of three has quickly earned an online following for posting short videos of the fun and creative projects he does for his family and his community.

Some of his recent viral video projects include building an in-ground trampoline, a kids' camper, a "Polar Express" Christmas parade float and renovating a basketball court for his local elementary school.

‘HUSBAND TIKTOK’ ENCOURAGED THAT SO MANY DADS ARE ‘MAKING AN APPEARANCE' ON THE PLATFORM

"The internet is such a dark place and I don't think it needs any more negativity," Smith told Fox News Digital.

"So if my channel can just be a place where people can be entertained in a positive manner and feel a little bit better after watching it, that's definitely a goal."

The dad influencer first started sharing his "Daddy-Daughter Saturdays" before his DIY videos started gaining traction and his account grew to what it is today.

The popularity of his account has allowed him to give back to his community, including repaving a track, renovating a basketball court and fixing up a cafeteria at local schools.

While he often shares larger renovation projects, his creative "date night" videos and birthday party ideas for his family are also popular.

Videos of Smith creating a jewelry-making and ice cream station for his wife's birthday party and another of Smith making Disney character-themed pancakes for his daughters have each racked up nearly 5 million views.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Above all else, I want my kids to have the best childhood that they can possibly have and just know their dad loves them so much," he said.

Smith said he hopes to inspire other parents to do what they can to create happy memories for their families and community. He emphasized that it's not necessary to go to the great lengths he sometimes does in order to have an effect.

"I want my channel to radiate trying to make the world a better place where you're at. You don't need to do crazy things, but you can," he told Fox News Digital. "Try to make the world a better place one small project at a time."

"Your kids are going to appreciate that you tried to make Mickey Mouse-shaped pancakes. They're going to remember that. Your movie night may not be at the top of a mountain overlooking the city, but if it's in your backyard — your kids are going to remember they had a movie outside as opposed to just inside on the couch," he said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some of his larger-scale projects have taken as many as four or five days to complete, even though his videos typically show less than a minute of footage. Smith said he doesn't want other parents to compare themselves to him because he understands not everyone has the time or resources to recreate the same projects.

He still hopes people will be inspired to make a positive difference in their families and community by doing what they can. Above all, he's grateful for the opportunity and appreciates every person who tunes in to watch his videos.

"I'm just very thankful for the entire opportunity that I have with my channel. I don't take it for granted, and I take it very seriously," Smith said.

"I appreciate every person that likes and follows and comments… I know life is hard, and so I'm very thankful," he continued, "From the bottom of my heart, I just want to say thank you to everybody that follows along, and I hope I make you smile every now and again."

Look out for an interview with Smith on "Fox & Friends" Monday morning.