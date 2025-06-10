This one question turned Daniel Mac into an online star overnight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video about what expensive car owners do for a living took the internet by storm and started one online influencer's lucrative content-creation career.

Daniel Macdonald, known as "Daniel Mac" across social media platforms, spoke with Fox News Digital about how he became an internet sensation by inquiring about what people on the streets do for a living.

"It was during COVID and I walked up to somebody in an Audi R8 and I asked them what they did, I posted a video and my first video got like 40 million views just right off the bat," Macdonald said.

He continued to post similar videos and, a week later, had one million followers.

"It was kind of like an untapped market of people that were interested in a little bit of comedy, but also in figuring out how they could also get wealthy too. It was like the boom of kind of financial, on-the-street interview-style content," Macdonald said.

Along with interviewing supercar owners, he has also interviewed owners of yachts, watches, and other luxury items.

Macdonald described his niche as asking what luxury owners do for a living in order to get an insight into how these people became wealthy.

When he started producing content, he didn't realize that there was also an opportunity to make money from content creation outside of YouTube.

Then a few months later, Macdonald started receiving deals, recalling, "I did my first brand deal with Helen Mirren for ‘Fast and Furious.’ And that was like six months after I posted my first video."

One big check surprised Macdonald, and was the start of his full-time content creation career.

"The money was really interesting too. I remember, the first check that actually made me consider quitting my job was from Snapchat. And I remember looking at it and thinking it was a misprint, but the amount was basically my annual salary for a month. And that's when I realized that this is actually something that can be really lucrative."

He then quit his 9-5, which he described as "really scary," and moved to Los Angeles. The leap of faith paid off and now Macdonald has met many celebrities and continues to post content to his social media pages that each have millions of followers and subscribers.

"Every day, I'm like, this is the dream job. I can't even believe it's a reality," he said.

Macdonald shared what he learned from interviewing wealthy people.

"I think that's something that a lot of younger people need to hear is that you really don't need to have your job figured out because most of these wealthy people did 10 different things before they got wealthy that I interviewed."

Additionally, Macdonald added that many wealthy people are not flashy and maintain a low profile.

"It's actually a lot harder for me to get interviews out of people that are on that top, top level because they don't want to flex," he said.

Macdonald concluded that he believes his platforms are encouraging other young people to get out of their comfort zone.

"I get people to get out of the house and get out of their comfort zone, kind of like I do," he said.

Watch Daniel Mac on "Fox & Friends" on June 17 at 8:50 a.m. ET.