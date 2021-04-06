Pastor Artur Pawlowski shares his story of Easter confrontation with police: 'How dare they'

Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski recounted his confrontation with Calgary police that entered his church to ensure COVID-19 guidelines were being followed and likened them to the religious restrictions he witnessed growing up "behind the Iron Curtain" on "Fox News Primetime."

PAWLOWSKI: I grew up under a Communist dictatorship behind the Iron Curtain, under the boot of the Soviets, and I'm tell you that's no fun at all. It was a disaster. Police officers could break into your house five in the morning, they could beat you up, torture, they could arrest you for no matter what reason they would come up with. There was a famous saying in Poland--when I was growing up--by the police, "give me a man and we will find something on that man." So, it was like a flashback when those police officers showed up at my church. Everything kind of came back to life from my childhood, and the only thing I could do is to fend off the wolves as a shepherd, and I use my voice to get rid of them.

They were illegally encroaching on our rights during the most holy days during the Passover celebration. How dare they? The audacity of those people coming. It was a shocking thing. I was a little bit shaken, but I did what every shepherd right now on the planet Earth should be doing--fend off the wolves. We as lions should never bow before the hyenas, and that's what they're right now.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW