House Republicans launch Campus Free Speech Caucus to fight liberal 'indoctrination' at colleges

Two House Republicans have teamed up with Young America's Foundation to fight back against what they call college campuses acting as "indoctrination camps" for the liberal left.

House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and freshman Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss their partnership to promote free speech and hold institutions "accountable."

"Let's be honest, our college campuses these days, these aren't higher-education institutions, these are indoctrination camps," Cammack said. "We have students across the country that are being attacked, they are being vilified. It is absolutely ludicrous that we as taxpayers [fund] this type of behavior."

The Campus Free Speech Caucus will "aim to educate other legislators about the clear bias against free speech on campuses and help bring national and local awareness to what is occurring in their districts and across the country daily," according to a press release from Young America's Foundation.

Jordan and Cammack will meet with YAF leadership and students monthly to learn about the "latest attacks on free speech" and share the information with fellow members of Congress. YAF calls the effort an "important next step in ensuring America’s leaders understand the fight at hand."

Cammack, the youngest Republican woman in Congress, recalled her own college experience of being exposed to "harassment" and "vitriol" from the left.

"It wasn't too long ago that I found myself as an undergraduate student being attacked by my Latin American politics professor, telling me that all white Republican men are the source of world conflict," she said.

"It's happening everywhere," Jordan added. "Your First Amendment liberties over the last several years, every single right we have under the First Amendment has been assaulted … It's most drastic on college campuses, as Kat points out. And that's why we're forming this caucus to push back and stand up for the Bill of Rights, for the Constitution and most importantly, for your free speech rights under the First Amendment."