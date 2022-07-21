House Agriculture Committee member wants Bill Gates to testify over massive farm purchases

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Agriculture Committee member Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., raised questions over billionaire Bill Gates' 270,000-plus acre purchases of farmland on "The Ingraham Angle."

REP. DUSTY JOHNSON: He may say that it sounds pretty amazing — it sounds pretty disgusting to me. We can let the free market work. Maybe he’s got a product that will end up being great. I kind of doubt it will ever be great American beef. But the problem is that he doesn’t just want to serve the marketplace, he wants to oppose values. Yes, Bill Gates has said that no American should be eating red meat. In fact, he's said that in developed countries, nobody should be eating beef unless it’s grown in a laboratory. He has an interest in imposing those kinds of values and the fact that he’s snapping up all of this land makes me curious what in the world he’s going to do with it and is it related to that mission that he’s got?

SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN CALLS FOR BILL GATES TO TESTIFY BEFORE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE AMID FARM BUY

That’s why it's important to get Bill Gates in front of Congress. He’s a smart guy, he’s not going to be scared of answering some of these tough questions. What we know is that 270,000 acres of farmland — you can grow 50 million bushels of corn there. You could feed thousands upon thousands of cattle. If he were to make a decision one day that he didn’t want to run cattle on that land, and we were to see a drastic drop in the herd size in this country, that can have a marked and significant impact on the price of beef in the country and elsewhere. If we were to have somebody with that kind of power over the marketplace, Congress would not be doing its job if we didn’t ask some difficult questions.

