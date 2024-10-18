Homelessness, drug addiction drive public safety concerns in largest Vermont city: ‘I don’t walk at night'

Residents and business owners in Burlington, Vermont, spoke to Fox News Digital this week about the challenges their city is facing with an increase in homelessness and drug use on city streets, with some saying they’re worried about their physical safety.

Fox News caught up with locals on Church Street, a prominent area in Burlington lined with boutiques and upscale restaurants. They admitted that in recent years, the idyllic downtown on Lake Champlain has become an area where significant numbers of homeless people congregate.

Among them are individuals addicted to hard drugs like fentanyl, families who have been negatively affected by the economy, as well those who have turned to crime to support their lives on the streets. Multiple residents told Fox News the situation has them concerned about public safety.

"It’s really good during the day, but during the night, like people have said, it’s really dangerous," one young local resident named Lucas said.

Burlington, where Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., served as mayor from 1981 to 1989, is the most populated city in Vermont despite having an estimated 44,000 residents. It has seen a significant uptick in its homeless population in the past several years. According to outreach groups, there are over 350 homeless people living on city streets – a record number. As local leaders told Fox News, many of these unhoused individuals have been ravaged by addiction, driven by drugs like fentanyl and xylazine, also known as "tranq."

Vermont itself has seen a 500% uptick in drug overdose deaths in the last ten years. Local outlets have reported that first responders have been overwhelmed by the number of overdoses in the city.

Despite the compassion that residents and local business owners say they feel towards the homeless, especially those suffering with mental illness and drug addiction, many admitted they’ve been concerned about the effects on the local economy, tourism and the well-being of residents.

"I don’t walk at night," an elderly woman named Nancy told Fox News Digital. When asked why, she replied, "'Cause it’s dangerous."

"People get beat up at nighttime," she said, adding that she’s "very lucky" to have not become a victim of assault herself. She recalled how a neighbor of hers went out for a smoke one night and "got beaten up really bad." The culprits also attempted to destroy a wheelchair the individual was using to get around.

"Nobody goes out" after dark, she insisted.

A local business owner named Patricia acknowledged that "community safety" needs to be as much of a concern of the city government as the well-being of the homeless and addicted population.

"There seems to be a lot of focus in this town and by the government on helping people who are addicted," she said, adding, "There seems to be a lack of respect for people who are doing business, you know, who are trying to run a store." She stated that some businesses have left due to the drug abuse and crime occurring just outside their doors.

Tom, who works in the city, said there’s a homeless and drug addiction problem, but he insisted on not blaming the homeless community itself.

"Obviously, there’s a big issue with the homelessness problem out here. You know, no fault of their own, it’s just kind of the nature of the housing market and the COVID epidemic, and everything in between," he said. "We just need more housing in Vermont and specifically here in Burlington, that’s a problem."

He said there seemed to be a significant decrease in police presence downtown, stating, "When I was living here about five or six years ago, there were a lot more police around."

The city is currently working to hire more officers and funnel money back into law enforcement after a portion of the department's budget was slashed. About 30% of the town's force was also cut by attrition.

When asked if he’s seen evidence of drug use in city streets, he replied, "There’s a lot of needles on the ground everywhere."

He insisted he feels safe walking in the city and that he’s "not actively in fear for my life," but admitted that he tries "to be aware of my surroundings."

Others told us they were less concerned about public safety, despite admitting to the homeless issue.

Zyn, another young Burlington resident, said that the problems in the city are overblown. "Personally, I think everyone kind of says Burlington’s like, it’s a bad place or it’s dangerous, but I disagree. I think if you’re – just don’t be dumb. Just don’t go out tickling homeless people."

August, a young local resident, said, "Sometimes downtown at night isn’t the greatest, but overall, it’s a good city with good people."

"I think that there’s definitely some homelessness and mental health issues," he continued, "but I think that with a little bit more planning, we can solve those issues." He added he feels safe in Burlington.

When asked if he feels safe downtown, Deacon, another young resident, replied, "During the day I do. But during the night, like August said, there’s drug abuse issues that have gone slightly unchecked."

He added that he’s found "a few needles" and "seen a few people having a pretty good time" in the city’s streets.

City leaders say they are actively engaging with the local community and government to provide better access to mental health facilities, public housing, shelters and drug treatment programs, among other solutions.

Asked for comment about the state of the city that launched his political career, Sen. Sanders' team did not immediately reply to a request for comment.