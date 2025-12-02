Homan dares Democrats to 'come get some' while brushing off prosecution concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border czar Tom Homan delivered a bold response when asked if he's concerned that Democrats could eventually target him with prosecution for overseeing the Trump administration's aggressive immigration policies.

"They already said they're going to, so come get some," he said Monday night on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"The bottom line is I'm not going to let them forget what they did the last four years," he continued.

ICE ARRESTS UZBEK TERROR SUSPECT WORKING AS TRUCK DRIVER AS HOMAN BLAMES BIDEN ADMIN'S LACK OF VETTING

"A half a million children were separated from their families and smuggled across this border. A quarter million Americans died from drug overdoses that came across that border, and what has President Trump done? He gave us the most secure border in the history of this nation, which means sex trafficking plummeted, terrorists coming across the borders plummeted, criminal cartels are going broke [and] record deportations. Every promise he made to [the] American people, he's getting done."

Homan's remarks come days after 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, allegedly opened fire on two West Virginia National Guard members in Washington, D.C., during Thanksgiving week, killing 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom and critically wounding 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe.

Lakanwal entered the U.S. legally in 2021 under the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome , a program that evacuated and resettled Afghan refugees as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that although asylum was formally granted to Lakanwal during the Trump administration in April, the vetting process happened under the Biden administration.

NATIONAL GUARD MEMBER SARAH BECKSTROM DEAD AFTER DC SHOOTING: 'HIGHLY RESPECTED'

"We're going to find every one of these people that weren't vetted, and we're going to make sure that they are properly vetted, and if not, they're going home," Homan said.

"President Trump's going to make this country safe again. He made that promise, we're going to make sure that he keeps that promise."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP