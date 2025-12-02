Kristi Noem says Biden used DHS 'to invade the country with terrorists'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s predecessor during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday at the White House.

During Trump’s ninth Cabinet meeting of his second term — matching the number former President Joe Biden held across his entire four-year tenure — Noem spoke near the end of the panel-style session.

Noem remarked to Trump that he had given her a "very interesting job."

"If you think about what Joe Biden did with the Department of Homeland Security, he used this department to invade the country with terrorists. He opened up the borders, let anybody come in that wanted to," Noem fumed.

"He put 'em on airplanes, he let them through our airports, where if they could figure out a way to get to our shores and in our country, he just opened the door and invited them in. So it's our job to get 'em out."

Noem added that every other Cabinet member had, in some way, helped her in her role leading DHS over the past year.

She used the example of Secretary of State Marco Rubio negotiating with other countries on travel documents and intergovernmental relationships – including when DHS seeks out "third-countries" to send deportees.

"And we're gonna send more home for the holidays, too, and make sure that they get to be with their families in their countries," she said. "Yes. Mostly the bad ones. That's right. And there are a lot of them."

Attorney General Pam Bondi, she said, has helped DHS by fighting on behalf of the U.S. in court as the administration has been barraged by liberal states and entities for its immigration enforcement operations.

Noem also announced the upcoming hiring of the 10,000 ICE officer brought onboard since Trump took office.

As Tropical Storm Chantal was the only named Atlantic cyclone to make landfall stateside – while Hurricane Melissa separately devastated Jamaica – Noem also quipped that FEMA helped, and "kept the hurricanes away."

She credited Trump with stemming the fentanyl trade across the southern border and War Secretary Pete Hegseth with blowing up narcoterrorists’ boats in the Caribbean Sea.

Noem also said DHS is scrutinizing Minnesota programs involved in bringing immigrants into the state.

"Which means that wacko governor, Walz, is either an idiot or he did it on purpose."

"And I think he’s both, sir – he brought people in there illegally that never should have been in this country, said they were somebody that they're not. They said they were married to somebody who was their brother or somebody else; fraudulent visa applications, signed up for government programs, took hundreds of billions of dollars from the taxpayers, and we're going to remove them, and we're going to get our money back."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told The New York Times that the programs "are set up to move money to people."

"The programs are set up to improve people’s lives, and in many cases, the criminals find the loopholes," he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Biden for comment.