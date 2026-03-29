Homan fires back at CBS host on DHS shutdown blame, points to Democrats as the culprit

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Border czar Tom Homan declared that Democrats "shut down DHS" during a heated exchange on CBS's "Face the Nation," Sunday, as host Margaret Brennan questioned why the Trump administration has not compelled Congress to return and resolve the funding standoff.

"Look, I hope so. I mean, they got to fund the Department of Homeland Security," Homan said, warning the U.S. is in "an increased threat posture right now because of what’s going on in the world."

The remarks came as the Department of Homeland Security remains partially shut down for more than a month, with Congress out of session for a two-week recess and tens of thousands of employees missing paychecks.

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The tense dispute centered on disagreements over immigration enforcement policy, particularly the role and authority of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Brennen pressed Homan on whether President Donald Trump would force lawmakers to return early, noting that Republicans control both chambers of Congress.

"But Republicans control both chambers. This is the president’s party," Brennan said.

Homan rejected that framing, placing blame squarely on Democrats.

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"The Democrats shut down DHS. They voted to shut down DHS because they simply won’t fund DHS, because they want to change ICE policies so ICE is less effective in the interior," Homan said.

Brennen pointed out that a bipartisan Senate bill to fund DHS had passed but was rejected by House leadership, prompting her to ask why the White House could not unify the GOP.

"This isn’t a White House issue. This is Democrats shutting down the Department of Homeland Security," Homan responded, adding that he has met with lawmakers "from both sides."

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When asked directly whether he supported the Senate bill, Homan avoided a direct endorsement.

"I support Congress opening up the entire government, the entire DHS, and not holding people in DHS hostage because they don’t like immigration enforcement," Homan continued. "I support the President of the United States in getting DHS fully funded and operating."

Homan also addressed operational impacts of the shutdown, including staffing shortages at airports. He said the administration has taken steps to mitigate disruptions, including deploying ICE agents to assist TSA operations.

"I’m hoping with this change that President Trump put in place… that more will come back to work," Homan said, referring to efforts to restore pay for TSA officers.

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Homan acknowledged the strain on airport operations during the shutdown, noting that hundreds of TSA employees had left their posts as pay disruptions dragged on, forcing federal agencies to adjust staffing to keep security lines moving.

"We’ll keep more ICE agents there… we’ll be there as long as they need us until they get back to normal operations," Homan said.

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