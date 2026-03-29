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Tom Homan

Homan fires back at CBS host on DHS shutdown blame, points to Democrats as the culprit

'They voted to shut down DHS because they simply won’t fund DHS, because they want to change ICE policies so ICE is less effective in the interior,' Homan said

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Tom Homan clashes with Margaret Brennan over DHS shutdown, says Democrats 'shut down DHS' Video

Tom Homan clashes with Margaret Brennan over DHS shutdown, says Democrats 'shut down DHS'

Border czar Tom Homan pushed back against Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation, arguing Democrats are responsible for the DHS shutdown despite GOP control of Congress

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Border czar Tom Homan declared that Democrats "shut down DHS" during a heated exchange on CBS's "Face the Nation," Sunday, as host Margaret Brennan questioned why the Trump administration has not compelled Congress to return and resolve the funding standoff.

"Look, I hope so. I mean, they got to fund the Department of Homeland Security," Homan said, warning the U.S. is in "an increased threat posture right now because of what’s going on in the world."

The remarks came as the Department of Homeland Security remains partially shut down for more than a month, with Congress out of session for a two-week recess and tens of thousands of employees missing paychecks.

Tom Homan & Gavin Newsom

Tom Homan & Gavin Newsom (Getty Images)

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The tense dispute centered on disagreements over immigration enforcement policy, particularly the role and authority of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). 

Brennen pressed Homan on whether President Donald Trump would force lawmakers to return early, noting that Republicans control both chambers of Congress.

"But Republicans control both chambers. This is the president’s party," Brennan said.

Homan rejected that framing, placing blame squarely on Democrats.

homan_nyc_ny

Tom Homan and NYC (AP/Reuters)

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"The Democrats shut down DHS. They voted to shut down DHS because they simply won’t fund DHS, because they want to change ICE policies so ICE is less effective in the interior," Homan said.

Brennen pointed out that a bipartisan Senate bill to fund DHS had passed but was rejected by House leadership, prompting her to ask why the White House could not unify the GOP.

"This isn’t a White House issue. This is Democrats shutting down the Department of Homeland Security," Homan responded, adding that he has met with lawmakers "from both sides."

Homan speaking in briefing room

White House border czar Tom Homan deployed to Minnesota on Jan. 26, 2026, to run point on the immigration crackdown in the state.  (Jim Watson/Getty Images)

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When asked directly whether he supported the Senate bill, Homan avoided a direct endorsement.

"I support Congress opening up the entire government, the entire DHS, and not holding people in DHS hostage because they don’t like immigration enforcement," Homan continued. "I support the President of the United States in getting DHS fully funded and operating."

Homan also addressed operational impacts of the shutdown, including staffing shortages at airports. He said the administration has taken steps to mitigate disruptions, including deploying ICE agents to assist TSA operations.

"I’m hoping with this change that President Trump put in place… that more will come back to work," Homan said, referring to efforts to restore pay for TSA officers.

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Homan acknowledged the strain on airport operations during the shutdown, noting that hundreds of TSA employees had left their posts as pay disruptions dragged on, forcing federal agencies to adjust staffing to keep security lines moving.

"We’ll keep more ICE agents there… we’ll be there as long as they need us until they get back to normal operations," Homan said.

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CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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