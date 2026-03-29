Tom Cotton slams Democrats' 'temper tantrum' for fueling TSA chaos amid funding fight

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Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., blasted travel chaos gripping airports nationwide as a direct result of Democrats’ "temper tantrum" over immigration policy, as the ongoing standoff snarls TSA operations and disrupts millions of passengers nationwide.

"The reason we're at this impasse is that Democrats are using long TSA lines to throw a temper tantrum about deportations of violent criminal illegal aliens and funding of ICE and Border Patrol," Cotton said on "Fox News Sunday."

The Arkansas Republican argued the disruptions are not the result of funding shortfalls, but reiterated they stem from a deliberate political fight over immigration, accusing Democrats of shifting demands and prolonging the standoff as airport delays drag on nationwide.

DHS SHUTDOWN BREAKTHROUGH COMES AT COST FOR REPUBLICANS AS FUNDING FIGHTS NEARS END

He added that Democrats are pushing for reforms that would prevent ICE agents from wearing masks — a push most Republicans oppose.

"The reason why ICE officers wear masks is because radical left-wing Democrats will dox them and then their street militias will terrorize their wives and their kids at their houses," Cotton said.

"That's why the Democrats are inflicting long TSA lines on the American people."

SEE IT: TRAVELERS SOUND OFF AS ICE AGENTS DEPLOYED TO AIRPORTS AS SHUTDOWN NEARS 40 DAYS

The partisan gridlock has prompted a lengthy partial government shutdown that has led to TSA agents calling in sick while missing paychecks, lapses in staffing and hours-long wait times at major airports across the U.S.

Travelers at major airports have voiced their disquiet to Fox News in recent days.

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"Anyone who votes for a Democrat after this should be shipped out of the country," one frustrated traveler at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport told Fox News Digital.

"It's the division. Everyone should be unified and working together instead of just picking teams…" said another.