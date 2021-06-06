Hilton: Resurfaced video of Dr. Fauci proves he lied about gain-of-function experiments and the Wuhan lab

"The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton said Sunday that Dr. Fauci and NIH Director Francis Collins have lied repeatedly about the origins of COVID-19 and their role in funding gain-of-function research.

STEVE HILTON: Over the past few weeks we’ve seen Dr. Fauci and his boss Dr. Collins lie and lie and lie again over their potential role in the origin of the pandemic. Fauci lied to Congress. His boss, NIH Director Francis Collins lied to Martha MacCallum.

If you followed our special investigations since January, you know they’re lying. We’ve shown you the evidence and you know that each time we presented that evidence the NIH press office denied our reports by saying that the bat coronavirus experiments commissioned by Fauci and Collins in the Wuhan Institute of Virology were not gain-of-function.

So, we went to one of the world’s leading experts on this kind of science, Dr. Richard Ebright of Rutgers University. He gave us an on-the-record statement contradicting the Fauci and Collins claim…

Well, tonight we have something new, something big. Something that proves Fauci lied to Congress. Not one scientist’s word against another’s—but Dr. Fauci’s word against himself. We will shortly broadcast irrefutable evidence that Fauci lied about funding gain-of-function experiments. Not his emails, but Fauci on video from nearly 9 years ago.

