Hillary Clinton’s new State Department portrait inspires mockery on social media: ‘You should be in jail’

Social media users ridiculed former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s official State Department portrait unveiling this week.

Several prominent accounts on X mocked the portrait and slammed Clinton over the honor, pointing to the terror attack in Benghazi, Libya that killed four U.S. diplomats during Clinton’s tenure as the head of the State Department.

The official portrait unveiling happened at the State Department headquarters in Foggy Bottom, Washington D.C. on Tuesday, with Clinton receiving the honor from current Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

During the ceremony, the portrait was uncovered, revealing an image of Clinton in a green dress standing in front of an American flag backdrop.

The audience applauded as Clinton smiled and laughed while seeing the image for the first time.

Later, the 67th Secretary of State shared the image to X. She provided a caption for the post, stating, "Today, I was honored to return to the @StateDept and join @SecBlinken in unveiling my official portrait as 67th Secretary of State. We're delighted to share it with the American public right here, in case you don't make it in person to headquarters in Foggy Bottom anytime soon."

In a subsequent post, the former Democratic presidential candidate recounted her time starting the role: "When I walked into the State Department as Secretary fourteen years ago, I knew that having the honor to lead the State Department and USAID would be a singular challenge and a unique chance to do good in the world. It was that and so much more."

"I'm deeply proud of all that we accomplished and grateful to everyone at the Department for their unflagging work to ensure peace, progress, and prosperity around the world. They continue to make me, and our country, proud," Clinton concluded.

However, X users ripped the former top U.S. diplomat over the portrait.

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis reminded Clinton of the Benghazi tragedy, replying to her post with an image of late U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens, who was killed in the attack along with three other Americans.

Digital strategist and conservative X user Eric Spracklen commented, "The American public however, was not delighted to see it.

The official account for the House Judiciary Committee replied to Clinton’s with a map of the city of Benghazi.

The account for the Republicans for National Renewal blasted Clinton, posting, "You should be in jail."

Trends Research Institute founder Gerald Celente wrote, "Two complete disasters: @HillaryClinton and @SecBlinken."

RedState columnist Buzz Patterson slammed the awards ceremony for Clinton, asking, "What the hell are we doing? Hillary? That Hillary?!

