Hillary Clinton ripped over tweet urging EU to police ‘disinformation’ and ‘extremism’ online

Former U.S. Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was heavily rebuked after urging the European Union to pass legislation to stop the spread of "disinformation" and "extremism" online on Thursday evening.

Conservative Twitter users showed complete disdain for Clinton’s tweet on Friday, reminding her that she was part of the effort to tie former President Trump to the Russia Collusion "hoax". They also accused her of wanting to "control" speech and having a "totalitarian impulse."

Hillary tweeted, "For too long, tech platforms have amplified disinformation and extremism with no accountability. The EU is poised to do something about it."

"I urge our transatlantic allies to push the Digital Services Act across the finish line and bolster global democracy before it's too late," she added, speaking about a new law proposed by the European Union which will force Big Tech companies to better police illegal content posted online.

Actor Adam Baldwin mentioned Hillary’s "tyrannical impulse," tweeting, "No, your totalitarian impulse is wrong. Best and least restrictive practice is for the free market to distill and decide ideas. GTFO of the way!"

"The autocrats want to think for you. No thanks," American Greatness contributor Thaddeus McCotter replied.

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis slammed the tweet with his own, saying, "You[sic] former campaign lawyer is under federal indictment for lying to the FBI about the Russiagate hoax that your campaign funded. Sit down."

Conservative author Kimberly Morin responded to Clinton’s post, asking, "You know all about DISINFORMATION, don't you?"

The Washington Times columnist and comedian Tim Young tweeted out his own interpretation of Hillary’s words, "Translated: Restrict the First Amendment so that Democrats can control the narrative without challenge."

"Once they called the revelations from Hunter’s laptop ‘disinformation’ they made it clear the word simply means ‘stuff damaging to Democrats.’ It shocks me that journalists take cries of ‘disinformation’ seriously still," author and Washington Examiner columnist Tim Carney tweeted about tech platforms censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020.

Carney continued: "...and so we know exactly what the below [Hillary's tweet] means. Democrats want to use the force of the government to push Big Tech to censor news and commentary that makes them look bad."

The Media Research Center’s Vice President of Free Speech America and Business Dan Gainor drew a connection to the reaction to Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter, tweeting, "@elonmusk has scared the left so much they now want more government control of speech."

"Like her co-conspirator Obama, Hillary Clinton also wants the government to regulate and censor speech she doesn't like," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton tweeted, referencing the former president’s recent initiative to counter "disinformation" online.