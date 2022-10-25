Hillary Clinton roasted for claiming ‘right-wing extremists’ plan to steal 2024 presidential election

Social media users mocked Hillary Clinton for declaring "right-wing extremists" are planning to "steal" the 2024 presidential election in a video published online to highlight something "keeping her up at night."

"I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important, but we also have to look ahead because, you know what, our opponents certainly are. Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they’re not making a secret of it," Clinton said.

"The right-wing controlled Supreme Court may be posed to rule on giving state legislatures, yes, you heard me that correctly, state legislatures the power to overturn presidential elections," Clinton continued. "Just think, if that happens, the 2024 presidential election could be decided not by the popular vote or even the anachronistic Electoral College but by state legislatures, many of them Republican-controlled."

Clinton said there is "also good news in the face of this very real threat to Democracy" and asked supporters to donate to Indivisible’s Crush the Coup campaign to "make sure we’re ready to defend Democracy" in 2024.

Clinton was quickly criticized and called a "future election denier" as many on social media felt there was a ton of hypocrisy in her comments. Many noted that denying the results of elections have recently been frowned upon by the mainstream media and Democrats alike, while some just asked for Clinton to "go away."

The Hill contributor Beverly Hallberg responded, "Is this statement a threat to democracy then? The continued lack of self awareness by Hillary Clinton is astonishing."

Chef Andrew Gruel added, "It’s just tiresome at the point."

"This is no better than what Kari Lake & Trump do," former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain tweeted. "This is what is actually dangerous for democracy. And if you actually have real proof of some grand master election heist plan, alert the FBI, don’t say it [in] interviews."

Writer John Hawkins asked, "Haven't Democrats been calling people who say things like that, ‘election deniers?’"

"Wow, it's two weeks out and the Dems have the machine cranked up to 11," RealClearPolitics founder Tom Bevan wrote.

During a speech in 2019, Hillary Clinton claimed the 2016 election had been "stolen" from her. Many others had thoughts on Clinton laying the foundation for similar claims in 2024:

Indivisible was "brought together by a practical guide to resist the Trump agenda" and is a "movement of thousands of group leaders and more than a million members taking regular, iterative, and increasingly complex actions to resist the GOP's agenda, elect local champions, and fight for progressive policies," according to its website.

This isn’t the first time Democrats have been called out for hypocrisy on the issue. Monday on ABC’s "The View," the panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, when he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left.

"There are a lot of folks in the media that try to, any time a Republican is in front of a TV camera try to say, ‘the election was fair and square and legitimate.’ You know who y'all don't do that to? You don't do it to Hillary Clinton who stood up and said, ‘Trump stole the election.’ You don't do it to Stacey Abrams who said the election was 'stolen.’ They sat here and said it was illegitimate and you guys were fine with it!" Cruz said.

Before Cruz could finish speaking, the hosts tried to talk over him.

Whoopi Goldberg said, "That's right! It was!" after Cruz cited Clinton and Abrams' statements about stolen races.

Cruz confronted Goldberg on her apparent hypocritical stance, "Oh, so it's illegitimate when Republicans win, but not when Democrats win?"

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.