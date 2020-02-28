Hillary Clinton launching new podcast as 2020 Dem contest intensifies: report

Fresh off her new docuseries, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is reportedly venturing in a new medium.

Politico reported on Thursday Clinton is launching a new podcast on iHeartMedia in late spring as the Democratic primary contest heats up. It is unknown what the title of her podcast is or what the focus of the podcast would be.

The Clinton Foundation did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Since she was defeated by President Trump in 2016, Clinton has been in the spotlight, largely because of book tours for her election memoir, "What Happened," and "The Book of Gutsy Women," co-written with her daughter Chelsea Clinton, as well as the January release of the four-part Hulu series, "Hillary."

The former first lady has also made plenty of headlines in recent weeks over criticisms of her 2016 primary rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who is currently the front-runner in the Democratic field. In the documentary, she knocked the democratic socialist for not aiding her campaign.

"He was in Congress for years," she said. "He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it."

Last month, she suggested she wouldn't support Sanders in 2020 if he won the nomination, which she later walked back.

"I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!" Clinton tweeted. "But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee."

Last fall, Clinton also went after Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, suggesting she was being "groomed" as a Russian asset to run as an independent in 2020. The congresswoman recently filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Clinton.