Hillary Clinton offers psychological explanation for Trump’s actions: He is ‘engaging in projection’

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed that ex-President Donald Trump has been engaging in "projection" throughout his political career.

Clinton, who lost the presidency to Trump in 2016, made the remarks about the former president in a new interview with MSNBC weekend host Jen Psaki. It is set to air on MSNBC’s "Inside with Jen Psaki" on Sunday.

Prior to the interview’s premiere, Psaki shared a brief preview of the conversation she had with Clinton at the most recent Clinton Global Initiative conference this week.

During the preview, Clinton claimed that Trump likes to engage "in what psychologists call projection" with the routine statements he makes.

The short clip began with Psaki asking Clinton about Trump’s recent statement that it’s "unlikely" he will pardon himself if convicted of any of crimes and misdemeanors he has been charged with by the federal government and various district attorneys within the last year.

Trump made the statement during an NBC "Meet The Press" interview with host Kristen Welker from last week.

Prompting Clinton, the former White House press secretary stated, "He recently said that he is very unlikely – it would be very unlikely that he would attempt to pardon himself. Do you believe him?"

Amused, Clinton replied, "I don’t believe him on anything. Why would I start believing him on that?"

The former U.S. Secretary of State then described what compels Trump to make such statements. "You know the thing about him – and I’m not the only one person who’s noticed this – is he engages in what psychologists call projection."

Explaining the psychology in her own words, she added, "So whenever he accuses somebody of doing something, it’s almost guaranteed he’s doing it himself or he’s already done it."

She continued, saying, "Or whenever he denies thinking about doing something – or doing it – it’s almost guaranteed he is thinking about it, or has already done it."

