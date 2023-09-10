NBC's Chuck Todd officially steps down as host of 'Meet the Press'

NBC host Chuck Todd marked his last day as the host of "Meet the Press" on Sunday as Kristen Welker, NBC's White House correspondent, will take over for the long-running Sunday show.

"The last nine years as moderator of the longest running show on television has been the honor of my professional life, and as I prepare to pass the baton to the next custodian, it is a privilege to pass it to someone who needs no introduction," he said.

Todd thanked his viewers, his team and previewed the show's next chapter with Welker as host.

"I am ready, Chuck, and I just want to say I am also so thankful and grateful to you for this moment for entrusting me with this monumental, important role. I take this responsibility so seriously. I’m ready because you have helped me get ready, Chuck. You are someone who invests in the people that you care about and you have invested in me and I am so eternally grateful for that. I’ve said it before, I think it bears repeating. You brought me to D.C., you taught me just about everything I know about politics," Welker said.

Todd asked Welker what she plans to bring to the table every Sunday.

"Well I want to approach this as a reporter," she said. "That’s who I am. That’s who I’ve always been. I’ve covered three administrations now, the Obama administration, the Trump administration, the Biden administration. I’ve traveled all over world with all of these presidents, and I really want to bring that to the show every Sunday to make sure that we are giving our viewers the information that they need and now my beat, by the way, is all of Washington, the campaign trail and frankly, the world, and I want to be asking those tough questions and I want to be making you proud, I want to be building on the legacy of this show."

Todd announced in July that he would be stepping down as host and that Welker would be taking over.

Welker moderated one of the presidential debates in 2020 and has served as a White House correspondent for the network since 2011.

Welker repeatedly thanked Todd before the now former-host signed off one last time.

"I also could not have done this job for the last nine years without the team that you don’t see on television, the producers, the control room, the crew, the editors, the artists that make this show look like an incredible production every week. I get up early. They get up earlier. Television is a team sport and I’m proud to be a member of this team, and stay a member of this team, as a spectator, cheerleader and adviser," Todd said.

Todd sat down for an interview with Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom that aired on Sunday.

The out-going host asked him why Democrats shouldn't consider him as a potential candidate if Biden ends up not running.

"Well I think the vice president is naturally the one lined up, the filing deadlines are quickly coming to pass and I think we need to move past this notion that he's not going to run, President Biden is going to run and I’m looking forward to getting him re-elected. There’s been so much wallowing in the last few months and hammering and even disrespect and we’re gearing up for the campaign and we’re looking forward to it," he said.