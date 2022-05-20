Hillary Clinton is the nexus to all the Trump-Russia lies, but she thinks she's immune: Victor Davis Hanson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson castigated Hillary Clinton and her campaign lawyer for allegedly using their "incestuous D.C. relationships" to embarrass former President Donald Trump on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Friday.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: All of these principles whether it’s Marc Elias or [Michael] Sussmann or Rodney Joffe or Robby Mook, they have to make a decision and that is do they want to get a felony on their record, run up half a million dollars in legal bills or even have exposure to prison or jail all for Hillary Clinton. All of their stories are mutually exclusive. We know what happened she had her personal lawyer, the DNC, Marc Elias, work with a former associate, Sussmann, who then contacted in two different parallel tracks — Fusion GPS to do the Steele dossier and Rodney Joffe to do the Alfa [Bank] hoax and then to embarrass Donald Trump as a puppet of the Russians. What the real crux is, then they took that information that they knew was not very good, and they convinced using their ties and incestuous D.C. relationships to get the FBI or the CIA to look into it.

SPECIAL COUNSEL JOHN DURHAM'S PROSECUTION OF MICHAEL SUSSMANN: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

They lied about the relationship… they said in the case of Sussmann was a private citizen with no connection to Hillary. Then they took all of that apparatus in the media and leaked it and said, "Oh my god, the FBI, the CIA — they are investigating this serious story," and they had everybody tweeting about it. And I guess right now Hillary's best defense is a D.C. jury, an Obama-appointed judge and the media. Otherwise, she's got a lot of exposure.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE: