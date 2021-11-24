Hillary Clinton hits Americans as gullible, says they don't 'appreciate' Biden accomplishments

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday praised the legislative accomplishments of President Biden while appearing to claim that everyday Americans didn't understand or "appreciate" them.

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," Clinton complained about the successful "exploiting" of social media misinformation by Republicans, blaming the lack of "gatekeepers" and "people with a historic perspective" to help Americans understand what they were seeing.

"You know, democracy is messy. You know, a lot of people got, oh I think, kind of frustrated looking at the messy process of legislation. And they didn’t really appreciate that, within a year, the Biden administration has passed two major pieces of legislation through both the House and the Senate," Clinton said, referencing the coronavirus relief bill and the infrastructure bill that were both signed into law this year.

She also mentioned the massive Democrat-backed social spending bill that passed the House last week but has almost no chance of passing in its current form in the Senate.

"By any measure those are extraordinary accomplishments … But because of the way we are getting our information today, and because of the lack of gatekeepers and people who have a historic perspective who can help us understand what we are seeing, there is a real vulnerability in the electorate to the kind of demagoguery and disinformation that, unfortunately, the other side is really good at exploiting," she added.

Clinton's comments join what appears to be a growing trend by Democrats questioning the perception of Americans when it comes to the economic issues that affect their everyday lives. Democrats are facing a potentially difficult midterm cycle next year following a crushing loss in Virginia's gubernatorial election.

Earlier this month, Biden appeared to question everyday Americans' understanding of how the supply chain worked and how it affected the availability of goods and services while answering reporters' questions at a news conference.

Biden claimed it was "a confusing time" for Americans.

Last week, Fox Business host Mike Rowe argued that the media was also playing a significant role in "gaslighting" people across the country when he asserted that they were being told things affecting them, such as high gas prices, weren't actually happening.

"We're in a world where people are doing things that we can see, but we're being told that that's not happening … And when you start to stack those things up, it's enough to make you look over your shoulder and think, you know, am I being punked, right?" he said.

