Azar offers words of comfort amid coronavirus pandemic: 'There is light at the end of this tunnel'

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar joined the "Fox News Rundown" podcast Friday to update the public on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic.

As hospitals across the U.S. fear a shortage of ventilators in the coming days, Azar said the private sector has been ramping up manufacturing efforts and praised their willingness to partner with the government to fight the pandemic.

"We've been producing, and as we work with American manufacturers, I'm talking with them every day. They're all just stepping up to the plate," he explained.

Azar said manufacturers began increasing production of critical supplies, including respirators and masks, in January to prepare for a widespread outbreak.

"That's why we've been able to deliver tens of millions of additional respirators into our stockpile in March already, which are supplies that we're able to provide to New York and other hot spots around the country, because we were on that early," he said.

Asked to comment on the morale of the White House coronavirus task force, Azar said everybody remains "focused on the mission," and dispelled rumors of tensions between the president and the medical experts.

"This isn't about egos. It's not about territoriality, parochialism, that has no place here right now. It's about getting the job done, which is protecting the American people. That's what the president's asked of all of us. We put our egos aside and just get the job done," he said.

Responding to critics who find the president's early response to the virus insufficient, Azar insisted that the administration was working to ensure proper containment and preparedness strategies were in place from the outset.

"The American people should know that their team under the president's leadership was on this, really on Day One, the minute the Chinese let us know about this happening even through those unofficial channels," Azar said.

"We developed diagnostic testing immediately," he continued. "We started securing personal protective equipment immediately. We developed a vaccine within three days of seeing the Chinese genetic sequence."

"We're moving at historic speeds in every respect."

Azar did admit however that he was particularly concerned for health care workers because "they're the heroes on the frontlines and we want to make sure they've got the equipment to protect themselves because they are going into harm's way."

"That's why the whole of government, the whole of the economy is focused on producing additional equipment for them, to protect them and allocate products to places like New York that are in the hot zone that need this right now," Azar added.

Asked to impart a final message to the American people, Azar stressed the importance of following the CDC's [Center for Disease Control & Prevention] guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, but encouraged the public to keep their spirits high.

"I'd say two messages. One is continue to practice social distancing and personal hygiene. That, I think, is very empowering, just to know that you're not at the mercy of external forces," he said. "There are things that you actually can do that make you and your families safer."

"The second is keep hope and understand there's light at the end of this tunnel. All diseases have a natural progression ... it will happen. It's happening in other countries," he went on.

"Always remember that they're called a curve for a reason. There's always a down slope of the curve," Azar concluded.

"It will come."