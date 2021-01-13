Mollie Hemingway on Trump impeachment: Congress isn't thinking 'calmly or rationally right now'

President Trump's public condemnation of last week's violence on Capitol Hill presents a rare opportunity for political unity, but few lawmakers are thinking "calmly or rationally" enough to recognize it, Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway said Wednesday.

In a video released Wednesday night, Trump said he "unequivocally condemns" the violence that took place at last week's Capitol riot. He said, "mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for."

Trump's condemnation of political violence perpetrated by his supporters presents "a rare moment for potential unity here of people on all sides condemning political violence regardless of who commits it," Hemingway told "Special Report" host Bret Baier, adding that "very few people have been able to meet that" threshold.

Trump's video was released just moments after the House voted to impeach him for a second time, a move Hemingway believes was fueled by Congress' personal feelings of "terror."

"Few people in Congress are actually thinking calmly or rationally right now," she said. "That's kind of understandable, they had this horrible attack on them last week and they are infuriated they are enraged, that's again understandable, but at times like this when the health of the republic is at stake, we need people to take some time to think clearly and calmly, not about their own feelings of terror, but about the health of the Republican that is something we didn't see too much today."

Fox News contributor Mara Liasson called Trump's remarks "really kind of stunning," earlier in the segment, and questioned whether "things would have been different" had he offered a similar message last week.

"The fact that he repudiated his supporters ... He didn't talk about impeachment, he didn't insist that the election had been stolen from him, he just issued a very simple comprehensive repudiation of the violence at the Capitol," she said, "and I think for a lot of his supporters, it came kind of too late."