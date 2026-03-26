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Hegseth defends Trump Iran strikes, demands media ‘get it right’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defends US strikes on Iran, calls campaign 'decisive,' blasts media coverage

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Hegseth praises Operation Epic Fury's success against Iranian military Video

Hegseth praises Operation Epic Fury's success against Iranian military

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth praises Operation Epic Fury's success in neutralizing Iran's military capabilities, highlighting more than 10,000 enemy targets destroyed, 150 naval vessels sunk and the defense industrial base shattered.

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War Secretary Pete Hegseth defended U.S. military operations targeting Iran during a Cabinet meeting Thursday, praising the campaign as swift and decisive while criticizing media coverage of the conflict.

Hegseth took aim at the press early in his remarks, urging reporters to accurately portray the war effort.

"You wouldn’t know it if you listened to the dishonest, anti-Trump media," Hegseth said. "These cameras… they have a choice. You’re either informing the American people of the truth or you’re not… My message to the media is: get it right."

Hegseth framed the operation as a historic success, crediting President Donald Trump for authorizing what he described as a rapid and effective dismantling of Iran's military capabilities.

OVER 90% OF IRANIAN MISSILES INTERCEPTED, BUT A CRITICAL VULNERABILITY IS GROWING, REPORT WARNS

Pete Hegseth speaking to members of the media at a Pentagon press briefing.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo)

"Iran had a modern military, and never in recorded history has a nation’s military been so quickly and effectively neutralized," Hegseth said. "This is not an endless war. It’s a decisive campaign with clear objectives… to destroy Iran’s offensive military capabilities and ensure they never obtain a nuclear weapon."

The remarks come as the administration outlines its strategy following recent strikes on Iranian targets, describing the campaign as focused on defined military objectives rather than prolonged engagement.

Hegseth cited operational figures during his remarks, stating that more than 10,000 enemy targets had been hit, along with over 150 naval vessels and underground facilities.

"This is stuff for the books. This is stuff for legacy, Mr. President, to ensure future generations do not have to live under the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran," he said.

Hegseth also criticized press coverage of the operation, accusing outlets of failing to accurately reflect military efforts on the ground.

"You wouldn’t know it if you listened to the dishonest, anti-Trump media," he said. "Behind every headline you write, there’s a helicopter crew in the air. Behind every news story, there’s a battalion on the move. Behind every so-called ‘fake news’ story, there’s an F-35 pilot executing a dangerous mission."

TRUMP LASHES OUT AT 'SICK' IRANIAN LEADERS, CONFIRMS ESTIMATED TIMELINE FOR ENDING WAR

Trump monitors military operation against Iran.

President Donald Trump sits at a table monitoring military operations during Operation Epic Fury against Iran at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 2. (The White House via X Account/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Drawing on past experience, Hegseth referenced public debates during the Iraq War, arguing that media narratives have historically conflicted with military objectives.

"I’m not a rookie in this realm," he said. "In 2007, I helped lead the public fight when people stood in the Senate and declared the war was lost before it even turned."

He maintained that current operations differ from past conflicts, describing the campaign as structured and effective rather than open-ended.

"This is not parody. This is not chaos. This is success… pure American success, on plan and ahead of pace," Hegseth said.

US MOVES AIRBORNE TROOPS, MARINES AS IRAN REJECTS CEASEFIRE, RAISING GROUND WAR POTENTIAL

Israeli security forces and rescue teams inspecting a large crater and damaged buildings on a city street.

Israeli security forces and rescue team respond at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo)

Hegseth also claimed Iranian naval capabilities had been significantly degraded, stating that the commander of Iran's naval forces had been killed in a recent operation.

"They no longer have a navy, Mr. President," Hegseth stated. "Their naval commander was killed overnight in operations."

"If President Trump had not acted, you’d be screaming, ‘Why not?’ And now that he has taken decisive action, you’re asking why he did," Hegseth said.

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Hegseth also referenced past U.S. foreign policy under the Obama administration, criticizing the Iran nuclear deal.

"Many of the military factories and bases that are now being destroyed were paid for by pallets of American cash that Barack Obama flew to Tehran under the Iran deal," Hegseth said.

"Make no mistake… we had to act," he noted. "Our objective is the complete dismantling of their nuclear program."

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CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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