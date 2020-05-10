Pediatric doctor on front lines of coronavirus pandemic gets special Mother's Day surprise on air

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

To Dr. Heather Symons, Mother's Day is just another day in the fight against the coronavirus.

Forced to leave her family for the day, Symons joined "America's News HQ" Sunday for what started as an interview to provide an update on the coronavirus as a doctor on the front lines -- but anchor Eric Shawn had a surprise waiting for the mom of four.

"We all have a responsibility to our patients to take care of them regardless of, you know, whether it's a holiday, during the week, weekends, and this is my weekend to help take care of the patients on our oncology and bone-marrow transplantation service," Symons began.

FOX NEWS HOSTS WISH THEIR MOMS A HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY

"I'm fortunate to have four really healthy kids, and on a day like today, I know that I'm even more fortunate to be able to eventually, at the end of a long day, go home and see them and spend the rest of the night with them."

While Symons was speaking about her role as the clinical director of pediatric blood and marrow transplantation, in the hospital's efforts to battle the virus, the screen split to her husband and four children at home who shared a surprise message for their mom live on air.

"Happy Mother's Day! We love you so much," one child yelled excitedly.

"Thank you for what you're doing for the world and Johns Hopkins," another chimed in.

"We wish you were home, but if you have to stay there, we understand," her daughter added.

Symons became visibly emotional and promised to see her family as soon as she finished her shift.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We tried to save some" ice cream, her husband said. "We miss you but we'll see you soon."

Fox News' Eric Shawn contributed to this report.