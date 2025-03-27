Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

House Of Representatives

Trump admin urged to probe allegations pro-Hamas college groups had 'prior knowledge' of Oct 7 attack

The letter is being led by Rep. Pat Fallon and four other House Republicans

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Democratic lawmakers defend anti-Israel activist: 'Free Mahmoud Khalil' Video

Democratic lawmakers defend anti-Israel activist: 'Free Mahmoud Khalil'

Democratic lawmakers reacted to the detention of anti-Israel activist and Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil, as he could potentially be deported, including calling for him to be released. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy)

FIRST ON FOX: A group of Republican lawmakers is asking the Trump administration to open a probe into whether any anti-Israel groups that have been protesting on college campuses had any prior knowledge of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack.

It comes after similar claims were lodged in an explosive lawsuit that accused specific anti-Israel groups of having prior knowledge of the surprise attack in southern Israel that left more than 1,000 people dead. The lawsuit was filed by people linked to victims of the attack.

"US foreign adversaries are engaged in dynamic campaigns to target US students. In the interest of US national security, we should not tolerate any organizations that coordinate with terrorist groups like Hamas on American university campuses or anywhere in our country for that matter," read a letter led by Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas.

IVY LEAGUE ANTI-ISRAEL RINGLEADER MAHMOUD KHALIL WITHHELD DETAILS OF FOREIGN TIES FROM VISA APPLICATION: FEDS

Donald Trump

The Trump administration is being asked to probe accusations that pro-Hamas college groups may have had prior knowledge about the Oct. 7 attack. (Getty/AP)

Fallon and four other House Republicans wrote to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday, praising them for working "to remove pro-Hamas agitators from our university campuses."

"We are thrilled that the Trump administration has made it a priority to hold these individuals responsible and, in some cases, begin the process of deportation," they wrote.

Meanwhile, there have been political clashes over the detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a 29-year-old green card holder and Palestinian activist who was a central figure in Columbia University's controversial anti-Israel protests.

VIDEO SHOWS ARREST OF COLUMBIA ANTI-ISRAEL RINGLEADER MAHMOUD KHALIL 

Mahmoud Khalil

Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil talks to the press during a press briefing organized by pro-Palestinian protesters in New York City on June 1, 2024.  (Getty Images)

Khalil was among those named in the lawsuit as allegedly having prior knowledge of Hamas' attack. His lawyers previously told other outlets that he has no ties to Hamas.

But the Republican lawmakers are raising questions of whether groups that fomented demonstrations there and on other college campuses are more intimately familiar with Hamas' plans than previously known.

"With the lawsuit filed this past Monday in the New York Southern District Court against the anti-western activist organizations Within Our Lifetime, Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), and other pro-Hamas agitators, evidence has surfaced that suggests these groups may have had prior knowledge of the barbaric attacks planned for October 7, 2023," they wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"For example, Columbia SJP reactivated its dormant Instagram account just minutes before the attacks began and engaged in pro-Hamas messaging afterwards, even going so far as to issue a statement in support of the massacre."

Fox News Digital reached out to an attorney for Khalil but did not immediately hear back.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics