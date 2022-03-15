Sen. Hawley slams Biden using TikTok stars to control narrative

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Josh Hawley cautioned President Biden on Tuesday's "Jesse Watters Primetime" that it's "incredibly irresponsible" to ask "teenagers to do his job for him" on a Chinese-owned social media app.

JOSH HAWLEY: This is the president of the United States. It's bad enough that he's going around begging dictators to give us oil because he won't allow Americans to produce our own energy. But now he's going to actual teenagers and begging them on a Chinese-owned social media app to do his job. I mean, I've never seen anything like this. You cannot make this stuff up.

…

This is a White House that is fundamentally unserious when it comes to the China threat. They don't understand the China threat. They haven't taken it seriously. And listen, I tried to get TikTok banned in this country until it was sold to an American company or to another company that was walled off from Beijing because the truth is, Beijing has a backdoor into TikTok. All of the data that TikTok collects on you, if you use it, the Beijing government, the Communist Chinese Party can see it and use it. This isn't an app that anybody ought to be promoting, let alone the president of the United States. So it is incredibly irresponsible. It is like him sharing our intelligence with Chinese officials, which he apparently did. So … it's a pattern here where this White House doesn't know what's going on. They blunder from one chaotic, chaotic moment to crisis to another. And now here they are, asking teenagers to do their job for them on Chinese social media.