Harris and Walz interview each other while dodging media, get trashed online: ‘Completely scripted and fake’

Vice President Kamala Harris and 2024 running mate Gov. Tim Walz took heat on social media for sharing clips of a "scripted and fake" interview they did with each other online while they continue to evade interviews.

Despite Harris not having a formal press conference or sit-down interview 25 days into her presidential campaign, both her and Walz have shared excerpts of their interview they conducted to generate hype for the ticket. The clip was met with ridicule from conservative critics who said it encapsulates the fakeness of Harris’ entire campaign.

"So your response to accusations of hiding from interviews is to put out a scripted conversation?" conservative commentator Blaire White asked on X after viewing the clip.

The clip in question – taken from a longer discussion between the Democratic ticket that will be released Thursday – featured the two playfully reminiscing about the phone call Harris made to ask Walz to be her running mate.

Harris teased Walz for missing the initial phone call. "I called you, Tim. I called you, Tim." A bashful looking Walz replied, "Yes." "You didn’t answer, Tim," the vice president continued.

"I know. I know. The most important call of my life. It popped up, and we didn’t recognize the caller ID, and it went to uh, it went to voicemail," Walz said, as Harris laughed.

The clip then flashed to a scene of Harris listening to Walz’s voicemail and leaving one of her own, saying, "Hey Tim, it’s Kamala. I really want to talk to you."

The scene then jumped back to the two candidates, with Walz saying, "It is an amazing privilege. I’m excited. I just want to be part of the excitement that you’re generating."

"Well, we’re doing it together, buddy," Harris replied as the clip ended. Her official account captioned the video, stating, "I could not imagine a better partner than @Tim_Walz to lead our campaign."

The clip received nearly two million views on X in a day, though many of the responses on the video trashed it for being inauthentic and cringe-inducing.

Conservative commentator duo The Hodge Twins asked, "How many times did y’all act this out before you got it right? Completely scripted and fake."

Prominent conservative account "End Wokeness" called the clip the "Fakest s--- I’ve ever seen."

Author Hans Mahncke ripped the duo for interviewing each other rather than being interviewed by the media. "OMG they can't do interviews so instead they talk to each other and hope we don't notice the difference," he posted.

Journalist Steve Krakauer wrote, "Well, they finally did an interview. (Every journalist with an ounce of self-respect should be furious.)"

Pro-Trump social media influencer ALX mocked Harris’ mannerisms in the video, commenting, "Normal people totally say the person’s name they’re talking to three times in the first 3 seconds."

Conservative talk radio host Cash Loren described the clip as "Another scripted fake and cringe phone call."