Harris needs to do more interviews to win over undecided swing state voters, urges CNN commentator

CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp urged on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris needed to do more interviews if she wanted to win over undecided voters because they "still have questions" about the vice president.

"Kamala Harris still has to introduce herself to people. We‘re hearing that over and over again from swing state voters, they don‘t know her enough, so they should both want another debate," Cupp said, noting Trump needed to change the momentum in the race. "They still have questions about Kamala Harris."

Harris has sat for a few interviews since emerging as the Democratic nominee but has yet to hold a formal press conference.

"So they might stay home. They might vote third party but, they are wanting to hear more from Kamala Harris," Cupp said, referring to undecided voters. "She has identified the correct problems, they say they don‘t have enough specifics on the solutions. Both politically and practically. What would she do to solve X problem, inflation, for example? And how would she get Congress to go along with it? These are two things that American voters – they‘re not stupid – they see as real political realities and problems and they want to know more."

CNN's John Berman noted that Harris would be speaking to voters in Georgia about the economy and wondered if it would be heard nationally.

"Nationally, no they won‘t, which is why she needs more interviews. This is not just S.E. Cupp or journalism asking for more interviews, right? This is because voters are telling us they still have questions. And that media interaction could come in the form of a town hall. It could be podcasts and other kinds of unconventional media, but she‘s got to do more," Cupp warned.

Harris sat for an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, alongside her running mate Gov. Tim Walz, following over a month of pressure and questions surrounding her first sit-down. She has since done a couple of local radio interviews, as well as a solo sit-down with a Philadelphia TV station.

Harris also recently did interviews with the National Association of Black Journalists and with Oprah Winfrey, who endorsed Harris, at a campaign event.

The vice president has been criticized for lacking specific answers and dodging questions during the interviews she has done.

"This week she couldn’t or wouldn’t answer a single question straight, and people could see it. She is an artless dodger," The Wall Street Journal's Peggy Noonan wrote, suggesting voters have a choice between "awful and empty."

"She owes us these answers. It is wrong that she can’t or won’t address them. It is disrespectful to the electorate," Noonan wrote, arguing that avoiding questions on illegal immigration was "political malpractice."