Harris Faulkner discusses her new faith-based book in light of Christmas controversies

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner, author of "Faith Still Moves Mountains," joined "Hannity" on Tuesday to discuss her new bestseller in light of a handful of Christmastime controversies across the nation.

During the interview, Faulkner brought up the Christmas tree controversy in Massachusetts, where a library had originally decided against posting a tree like they had in years' past.

The tree is reportedly returning after public uproar, according to a report on "Jesse Watters Primetime" earlier Tuesday.

"You know what's so interesting? – So when you look at that situation, because I was talking about the Christmas tree at the library in Massachusetts – which is just plain silliness, because they're going to [put it up] now," she said.

"But with the satanic temple in Illinois, their minister was saying that it's not that they're devil worshipers, but the very word ‘Satan’ in Hebrew means adversary. And in the Christian book of Job, when you look at it, it's more than that: It is the opposition to God," Faulkner said, citing another holiday controversy in the Land of Lincoln.

"So they know who they are, they know what they stand for. And they have put up their display next to the symbols of Christmas and the Menorah for Hanukkah."

Faulkner said what people need to do in these times is lean into their faith and brandish the "impenetrable weapon" that is the power of prayer.

Earlier in the interview, Faulkner said host Sean Hannity's introduction of the various controversies made her think that the "mountain" that needs "moving" – in a nod to her book title – is the idea the Christians and Jews can be "pushed aside by anything that people would do."

"You know, the woman in Dedham, Massachusetts, was really offensive – And I don't just hold her accountable on all of this: getting angry over the fact that the library wanted to have a Christmas tree in her small town."

"But what about the town council? What about the town of Dedham that put out this statement that said she quit? Why didn't they push her out? She was appointed. She said some really horrible things about the librarian who'd been there for 28 years, who said, 'Hey, we missed the Christmas tree. Why can't we bring it back?'."

Faulkner said such incidents as that in Massachusetts may show that this debate is "right on time."

"We're supposed to pull together this people of faith this time of the year," she said.