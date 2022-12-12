The town that saved Christmas: Massachusetts residents rally to bring back annual Christmas tree display

Massachusetts residents who fought to end the war on Christmas in their hometown are celebrating the return of an annual tradition after a public library tried to upend the holiday season.

Marianne Martin and Jason Brogan, residents of Dedham, Mass., spoke out about their efforts to display an annual Christmas tree in the Endicott Branch Library Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"I’m sorry, this Christmas tree has brought out just a beautiful unity of different voices, people that I think come from different political ideologies, different ethnicities, different religions," Martin said. "But they all got behind this, and it’s a beautiful thing."

The tree was initially not displayed because of claims it made people feel "uncomfortable."

The controversial decision caused outrage in the community before officials reversed course and announced the Christmas tree would be displayed.

Dedham Public Library Director Amber Maroney wrote on the town's Facebook page there is no ban on Christmas at the library.

"The initial decision to not display a Christmas tree was the result of an ongoing review of all our holiday decorations and displays that started back in the spring," the Facebook post reads, "What has played out on social media is unfortunate, it has negatively impacted our staff and the community, and frankly, transpired before we had even started our seasonal decorating. As we finish decorating for this holiday season, Christmas trees will be put up at both locations."

Martin and Brogan, who were outspoken about the decision from the beginning, said while this should never have happened, it has brought the small town closer together.

"I have never seen our town come together more than this debacle. For the longest time there was a group of people in Dedham saying that we were divided, and it was ‘us vs. them,'" Martin said.

Brogan told host Jesse Watters he doesn't buy the library's argument about why it didn't set up the tree.

He said he was told two individuals put up "a stink about the tree," and then "everything broke loose."

"There was really no leadership to step in place and say, ‘Hey, we are not going to do this,’ right? Even from the top. Everyone was just too afraid to try to make a decision, and unfortunately, this is where we landed," Brogan said.

"I think it’s going to motivate people to stand up for what they believe in. And, I think in the long run [this] will most likely bring a lot of folks in town together."