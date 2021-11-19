Fox News’ Harris Faulkner honored as Broadcast Journalist of the Year

The Multicultural Media and Correspondents Association honored Fox News Channel anchor Harris Faulkner as Broadcast Journalist of the Year on Thursday during its sixth annual Multicultural Media Correspondents Dinner and Summit.

The prestigious event, held at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., was an exclusive, invitation-only gathering of media influencers, policymakers, executives and other VIPs designed to honor BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) media industry legends whose careers continue to pave the way for the next generation of BIPOC media stakeholders.

"The road to get to this point, has never been just about my race, ethnicity, culture or any of the immutable or unchangeable demographics. The main ingredients are critically more powerful than that. I was born and raised on military bases across the US and even Stuttgart, Germany. I am the daughter of an amazing officer’s wife and kindergarten teacher and social worker whose family was a mix of Haitian and Native American. And I’m the daughter of a military combat pilot who came from the sticks of east Texas. My parents taught me that our skin color and hair texture will always identify us to people who choose only to see that. But, we must work hard to ensure our success reflects our individual gifts, diversity of thought and experience," Harris said when accepting the honor.

"I’m now teaching my biracial daughters the power of individualism based on what you cannot see at first. Tonight, we celebrate the fact that journalism, like so many other parts of American life, works best when it represents the widest variety of humanity. There are two things that drive the narrative for me and my family: service and leadership," she continued. "Speaking of leaders I’m surrounded by talented visionaries every day. Some of my FOX family are here."

Fox News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace, chief political anchor Bret Baier, Human resources EVP Kevin Lord, News & Politics SVP Alan Komissaroff, congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie and contributor Richard Fowler were among Faulkner’s Fox News colleagues in attendance.

"They are the epitome of Squad goals. Thanks guys. To the organizers of the Multicultural Media Correspondents Association, I want to thank you for recognizing my work and the way that I do the work. Because, the work itself is something that we're all doing. But the specificity that each one of us brings from our upbringing, failures, victories and values is the potent mix that makes us compelling and memorable voices in media," Faulkner said. "Thank you for adding me to MMCA’s list of those getting it done."

Fox News’ Cortney O’Brien contributed to this report.